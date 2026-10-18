Navratri Day-9: Devotees Throng Temples Across Nation, Seek Blessings Of Goddess Durga

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Devotees across the country thronged prominent temples on the ninth day of Sharadiya Navratri to offer prayers to Goddess Durga and seek blessings for prosperity, happiness and the well-being of their families.

Temples witnessed a steady influx of worshippers, with devotional chants, the ringing of bells and special prayers marking the auspicious occasion.

In Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, a large number of devotees visited the famous Maa Siddhidatri Devi Temple to seek the blessings of Goddess Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga. The temple was filled with devotees participating in traditional rituals and offering prayers on the concluding day of the nine-day festival.

Speaking to IANS, priest Bachcha Lal Mishra highlighted the religious significance of worshipping Maa Siddhidatri on Maha Navami. He said,“...Devotees who for any reason were unable to worship the other goddesses throughout the festival can receive the blessings of all nine forms simply by having the darshan of Maa Siddhidatri on this final day...”

Meanwhile, in the national capital, devotees visited the prominent Jhandewalan Temple on the ninth day of Shardiya Navratri to offer prayers and participate in religious rituals. The temple witnessed the presence of worshippers seeking the blessings of the goddess as the festival progressed towards its conclusion.

In Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, thousands of devotees gathered at Mata Tekri on the ninth day of Navratri to offer prayers at the Chamunda Mata and Tulja Bhawani temples. Many devotees attended the morning aarti, while others fulfilled their religious vows by crawling on their knees towards the shrines as an expression of faith and devotion.

The ancient Chamunda Mata Temple holds special religious significance among devotees and is revered as a Rakta Peeth, based on the belief that the blood of Goddess Sati fell at the site.

Mukesh Nath, priest at the Tulja Bhawani Mata Temple in Dewas, spoke about the spiritual significance of the place.“Because the gods reside here, the city is named Dewas. She is self-manifested, and such a large manifestation of Goddess Chamunda is not found anywhere else in the world,” he told IANS.

In another major centre of devotion, devotees gathered at the Maa Sharda Shaktipeeth shrine atop Trikuta Hill on Maha Navami to seek blessings. Maa Siddhidatri was worshipped with traditional rituals, while the temple was adorned with yellow and red decorations, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Maha Navami marks the ninth and final day of Sharadiya Navratri, a festival dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. On this day, devotees worship Maa Siddhidatri, who is traditionally associated with spiritual fulfilment, wisdom and the granting of siddhis, or divine accomplishments. Special pujas, aartis and offerings are performed at temples and homes across the country.

Many devotees also observe fasts and participate in Kanya Pujan, a ritual in which young girls are worshipped as manifestations of the divine feminine.