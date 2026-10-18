Early Voting Opens In Indian-American Battlegrounds From Texas To Florida

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 19 (IANS) Voters in Texas and Florida's Palm Beach County begin casting early ballots on Monday in races where Indian-American candidates are fighting for state and congressional seats ahead of the November 3 midterms.

In Texas, Democrat Pooja Sethi is running in House District 47. A win would make her the first Hindu and the first Indian American in the state Legislature.

Democrat Sandeep Srivastava faces a steeper climb in House District 66 against Republican Matt Shaheen, who chairs the House Elections Committee and won 61.1 per cent in 2024. Srivastava lost a 2024 congressional race to Republican Keith Self 62.5 to 37.5.

In Florida's 22nd District, Democrat Pia Dandiya's race against Republican Casey Askar is close to a dead heat. Cook Political Report and Sabato's Crystal Ball rate it a Toss-up, while Inside Elections has it at Tilt Republican. Forecasts are split: PollingForecast gives Dandiya a 56 per cent chance, and Call the Map gives Askar 54 per cent.

Palm Beach County early voting runs through November 1 at 28 sites, according to the county elections office.

Outside money keeps pouring in. Federal filings show No Going Back PAC has spent about $3.8 million against Dandiya. Groups backing her, including Progressive Turnout Project, LCV Victory Fund and House Majority PAC, have spent more than $560,000.

In Arizona's 1st District, Inside Elections on October 15 moved Democrat Amish Shah's race against Republican Jay Feely from Toss-up to Tilt Democrat. Cook rates it Lean Democrat and Sabato a Toss-up. About $7.6 million has been spent against Shah, led by Safety & Affordability PAC's $3.76 million.

The two super PACs targeting Shah and Dandiya have yet to reveal their donors. Both switched to monthly filing in September, and their first reports, covering donors through September 30, are due on October 20.

In Ohio, where early voting is already under way, Democrat Amy Acton has refused to debate Republican Vivek Ramaswamy in the governor's race.

“I absolutely will never stand on a stage with someone who has lied in the egregious ways he has, who has a chronic history of lying,” Acton said in an interview with The Vindicator.

Ramaswamy told the newspaper he“was shocked” when he learned she would not debate.

New York early voting begins October 24. Republican Saritha Komatireddy is challenging Attorney General Letitia James. A poll commissioned by her campaign, conducted by OnMessage Inc and reported by the New York Post, put James ahead 50.7 to 44.7. The last independent poll, by Siena in September, had James up 52-39.

Los Angeles County vote centers also open on October 24, in a mayoral race where Nithya Raman is challenging Mayor Karen Bass.