Tiger Shroff Attack: Disha Patani Looks Disturbed As She Arrives At Actor's House Post Firing

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, October 19 (IANS) Actor Disha Patani was spotted arriving at Tiger Shroff's residence following the firing incident in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening.

In the video, Disha looked worried and concerned as she made her way towards the house.

Disha was seen wearing a fitted white sleeveless top paired with loose, light-blue jeans, and looked quite serious as she stepped out of the car and headed inside to meet Tiger following the shocking incident.

Disha's visit comes amid concern over Tiger's well-being following the firing incident, in which three motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened fire at the actor's car.

The incident left Tiger's driver injured, while the actor was reported to be safe from any direct bullet injury.

For the uninitiated, talking about Disha and Tiger, they have been linked romantically for years, with their equation frequently making headlines.

The two shared screen space in films such as Baaghi 2 and Befikre and were often spotted together on dinner dates, outings and at public events.

Neither actor officially confirmed being in a relationship. Despite their silence on the speculation, their frequent public appearances and the bond they shared often kept fans guessing about their equation.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also visited the actor, post the incident. The pictures from their meeting showed him with visible bandages on his arm and dressings on his chest and shoulder, bringing attention to the injuries he sustained.

Strongly condemning the firing earlier,Eknath Shinde said he had spoken to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, who had formed many teams to track down and apprehend those responsible. He ensured the safety of every citizen, whether a celebrity or an ordinary person, and called it the responsibility of the police and the government.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also directed the Police Commissioner to investigate the incident immediately and take strict action against those found responsible.

For the uninitiated, the incident took place on Sunday evening when three motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened fire at Tiger's car in Juhu.

–IANS

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