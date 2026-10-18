Petrol And Diesel Prices Today, October 19: Check Fuel Cost In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

MENAFN - Live Mint) Petrol and diesel prices remained largely stable across major Indian cities today, with no new revisions announced by public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs).

The cost of fuel in India varies across states and cities due to differences in local taxes (such as Value Added Tax or VAT), freight charges, and other regional factors.

While international crude oil prices remain volatile amid geopolitical developments, OMCs have maintained domestic retail fuel rates.

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Here is a look at the petrol and diesel prices in key metropolitan cities across India today:

New Delhi: In the national capital, petrol is retailing at ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹95.20 per litre. Delhi continues to enjoy relatively lower fuel prices compared to other major metros.

Mumbai: Residents in the financial capital are paying ₹111.21 per litre for petrol, with diesel priced at ₹97.83 per litre.

Chennai: Petrol costs ₹107.76 per litre, while diesel is ₹ 99.55 per litre.

Kolkata: Petrol is being sold at ₹113.51 per litre, and diesel at ₹99.82 per litre.

Bengaluru: Petrol is currently priced at ₹111.68 per litre, and diesel is retailing at ₹99.56 per litre.

Hyderabad: Fuel prices remain high, with petrol at ₹116.15 per litre and diesel at ₹104.23 per litre.

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Source: GoodReturns

How are fuel prices determined?

Fuel prices in India are revised daily at 6:00 AM by state-owned OMCs such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

The final retail price paid by consumers at the pump is determined by a 15-day rolling average of international benchmark petrol and diesel prices, along with currency exchange rates, central excise duty, dealer commissions, and state-specific VAT.

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Oil prices slipped on Monday after US President Donald Trump waived sanctions and tariffs on Russia that may lead to more Russian fuel exports.

Brent crude futures fell $1.43, or 1.30%, to $108.43 a barrel by 2340 GMT after settling at its highest since May 19 on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $100.88 a barrel, down 53 cents, or 0.52%.

Trump signed an executive order on Friday waiving key sanctions and tariffs under the law known as the Graham Act, which he signed last month at the urging of lawmakers who want to pressure Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the president will use up to 60 days to assess the economic impact of the waiver.

The move comes after Trump struck a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to export diesel to the United States. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said these US actions will hurt Ukraine.