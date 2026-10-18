TOMOKAGU Shares Customer Furniture Shopping Experience From Selection To Installation

The customer initially explored physical furniture stores but reportedly found limited designs and relatively high prices. Seeking alternatives, the customer researched online retailers and discovered TOMOKAGU, which supplies residential and office furniture to individual and corporate buyers.









According to the customer, Suzuki also took the customer's intended placement space and delivery conditions into account and repeatedly checked with the factory on packaging dimensions, doorway access, and assembly clearance, particularly for the 220 cm-tall XG-T043-05 entrance shoe cabinet.









The customer said this verification helped clarify practical installation concerns. Suzuki confirmed separate-package delivery and on-site assembly arrangements, recommended two-person installation for the cabinet, and explained an applicable promotion.









The customer then placed the order. Both products reportedly arrived within the expected timeframe. The customer noted that buyers can also refer to the published TOMOKAGU delivery times

Photos shared by the customer showed no visible damage to the packaging. The items reportedly matched the confirmed configurations, assembled as intended, and met the customer's workspace and storage needs.

















The customer learned that the products came with a five-year warranty, which added reassurance to the purchase. Reflecting on the experience, the customer said that what left a strong impression was not only TOMOKAGU's product selection, but also the customer service team's professional and patient communication to verify technical details with the factory rather than pressure a purchase.

He also advised buyers to narrow down options by style and budget rather than order based on product images alone. The customer added that he would continue to consider TOMOKAGU for future office furniture or home storage needs.

Media Contact

Company: 株式会社森語

Name: カスタマサポートセンタ

Email: ...

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Website:

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