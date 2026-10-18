Russian Forces Shell Dnipropetrovsk Region More Than 20 Times In One Day, Injuring One Person
According to Hanzha, infrastructure was damaged in Dnipro, and a pharmacy and a private home were damaged in the Hrushevskyi community.
In the Synelnykivskyi district, Russian forces struck the Mykolaivska and Raivska communities. A business, agricultural machinery, infrastructure, and a farm sustained damage.
In the Nikopol region, the district center, as well as the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivsk, and Pokrovsk communities, came under fire.Read also: Russian forces attack critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro
“A cultural facility and a car were damaged. A woman was injured. She will receive outpatient treatment,” Hanzha noted.
As previously reported, from the evening of October 17 through the morning of October 18, Russian troops struck the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times, resulting in three people being wounded.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
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