UAE, Saudi Figures Urge Gulf Nationals To Put Aside Social Media Feuds

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Calls for unity are gathering attention across Gulf social media, as Emirati and Saudi personalities urge users to put aside online insults and focus on the longstanding ties between their societies.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, called on Gulf nationals to rise above social media disputes on Saturday, saying that offensive exchanges did not reflect the region's ethics and values.

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"We may differ in our assessment of situations, but there is no alternative to solidarity, prioritising wisdom and rejecting bickering," Gargash wrote on X.

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His remarks on Saturday, October 17, come amid similar appeals from Gulf cultural figures and social media users, with messages of solidarity emerging from conversations extending beyond politics into poetry, sports and everyday life.

Saudi Prince Abdulrahman bin Musaad, a prominent poet, addressed the issue after being drawn into an online comparison involving his poetry.

"Please keep me out of this argument, which benefits nobody," the prince wrote, before turning to a broader concern about exchanges between Saudi, Emirati and other Gulf social media users.

"My advice is that we seek out and highlight what unites us, not what divides us. We should promote opinions that bring people together and set aside those that drive them apart," he wrote.

The prince criticised offensive language, personal attacks and insults directed at national figures, warning that defending one's country should not become an excuse for hostility towards neighbouring societies.

He also cautioned against assuming that accounts displaying national flags necessarily belong to citizens of those countries.

His remarks drew praise from Saudi actor Nasser Al Qasabi, who said he was deeply moved by the prince's message.

"What unites the peoples of the Gulf is deeper than a passing disagreement, and more firmly rooted than voices of incitement or attempts to cast doubt upon it," Al Qasabi wrote.

He also suggested that Gulf intellectuals, journalists, artists and other public figures establish a joint initiative, tentatively called "Tadamon", or Solidarity, to encourage closer ties and counter divisive rhetoric.

Other Emirati voices have expressed similar sentiments.

Marwan Al Sarkal, an Emirati businessman and social media commentator, wrote: "Our Gulf is one, and our people are one. We remain one family, whether we agree or disagree. Our destiny and our blood are one."

Emirati social media user Saleh Al Shehhi also expressed affection for Saudi Arabia, recalling his experiences in the Kingdom.

"I have many cherished memories of Riyadh and its people, and of Saudi Arabia and its people," he wrote, praying for continued safety and security in both countries.

Al Shehhi also praised Saudi television presenter Turki Al Ajmah for encouraging a more positive public conversation and avoiding inflammatory arguments.

The sentiment has appeared previously in sporting rivalries, too.

Emirati poet Zayed Al Maisri used a football encounter between the UAE's Al Ain and Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal to emphasise brotherhood despite competition.

"There is no room between us for envy or gloating. We are brothers, and our brotherhood rests on strong foundations," he wrote in verse.

The latest appeals recall an earlier effort by the UAE to discourage offensive exchanges on social media.

The "Block without comment" initiative, launched by Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, encouraged users to block abusive accounts rather than respond to provocative posts and give them more attention.

It targeted online insults, trolling and coordinated harassment, calling on users to avoid feeding hostile exchanges.

In August 2025, the UAE Journalists Association brought the initiative to the Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit in Egypt, where it was adopted as part of efforts to promote responsible social media use.

The initiative offered a practical response to online hostility: instead of engaging in arguments with accounts spreading insults or division, users could simply block them and move on.

With fresh appeals now coming from across the Gulf, that message has returned to relevance, as public figures and ordinary users emphasise the friendships, shared culture and family bonds connecting their societies.

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