Kids In UAE May Experience Nausea, Vomiting After Influenza A, Doctors Warn

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Children recovering from Influenza A may continue to experience a persistent cough, fatigue, weakness and loss of appetite for one to two weeks after the fever subsides, doctors in the UAE have said, urging parents not to overlook symptoms that persist during recovery.

While most children recover from the acute infection within five to seven days, some may take longer to regain their usual energy levels and eating habits. Gastrointestinal symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal discomfort, can also affect children during the illness and sometimes linger briefly afterwards.

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Dr Nirosha Ponnuraj, Specialist Paediatrician at Prime Medical Center, Jumeirah Branch, Dubai, said Influenza A is a highly contagious viral infection affecting children, with recovery times varying from one child to another.

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“While most children improve within 3–7 days, some may experience lingering symptoms for one to two weeks,” she said.

The lingering symptoms can include a cough, tiredness, weakness and reduced appetite, even after the fever has disappeared. For parents, this can mean a child who appears to be recovering may still struggle to return to normal eating, sleeping and activity patterns.

Dr Mamata Bothra, specialist paediatrics and neonatologist at International Modern Hospital Dubai, said fatigue, persistent coughing, reduced energy levels and poor appetite could continue for one to two weeks, occasionally longer.

“Influenza A can be particularly challenging for young children, and some may continue to experience symptoms even after their fever has resolved.”

“Children with asthma, underlying medical conditions or complications may require additional time to recover,” she said.

Doctors said influenza can also affect children's digestive systems, making it important for parents to monitor not just respiratory symptoms but also food intake, hydration and changes in weight.

Dr Ponnuraj reiterated that children could experience stomach-related symptoms alongside the infection.

“Children may experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal discomfort and appetite loss. These symptoms usually improve as the infection resolves.”

Such symptoms may also be influenced by reduced food intake, dehydration and certain medications, Dr Bothra said, adding that digestive discomfort could sometimes continue briefly after the infection.

A temporary loss of appetite during illness and early recovery is not necessarily a cause for alarm. Doctors said the priority was to ensure children remained hydrated and gradually resumed their normal eating habits.

Dr Hassan Hababa, Specialist Paediatrics at Burjeel Day Surgery Centre, Al Shahama, said parents should focus on their child's overall condition rather than appetite alone.

“A temporary reduction in appetite during illness and the early recovery period can happen. What is more important is that the child remains well-hydrated and gradually starts eating normally again.”

However, parents should consult a paediatrician if poor food intake persists, weight loss continues, or a child becomes unusually weak or lethargic.

Dr Hababa said,“Also, if there are signs of dehydration such as reduced urination, a dry mouth, or no tears when crying.”

“Parents should seek medical attention if a child experiences persistent vomiting, severe abdominal pain, bloody diarrhoea or signs of dehydration, including reduced urination, dry mouth or unusual lethargy,” added Bothra.

Doctors said influenza usually comes on suddenly, causing fever, body aches, severe fatigue, headache, sore throat and cough, while common colds are generally milder. For children who are acutely unwell, doctors recommend staying home and limiting close contact with others to reduce the risk of spreading the infection.

They advise returning to normal activities only when symptoms are improving overall and the child has been fever-free for at least 24 hours without fever-reducing medication. Additional precautions around others should be taken for the following five days.

Doctors stressed that influenza vaccination remained the most important specific preventive measure against flu and its complications. Protection develops over approximately two weeks, and annual vaccination is necessary because influenza viruses continually evolve and vaccine composition is updated.

Hababa added,“Parents should allow children enough time to rest and recover and encourage regular fluids. Medical attention should be sought if there is difficulty breathing, significant dehydration, unusual drowsiness, or if fever or cough initially improves and then returns or worsens. Younger children, especially those under five, and children with underlying medical conditions require closer monitoring, as they are at greater risk of flu-related complications.”

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