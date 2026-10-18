Uzbekistan Exports $1.2B In Fruit And Vegetables In Eight Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan exported 1.44 million tons of fruit and vegetable products worth approximately $1.2 billion in the period from January through August 2026.

This was reflected in the statement by the National Statistics Committee.

According to the Statistics Committee, vegetables accounted for the largest share of exports, totaling 551,300 tons during the reporting period.

"Exports of fruits and berries reached 332,800 tons, while watermelons and melons accounted for 198,500 tons. Other exported products included 36,200 tons of mung beans and 14,700 tons of peanuts and nuts. The remaining 304,200 tons consisted of other fruit and vegetable products, according to the committee," the Statistics Committee reported.

According to Trend 's calculations, vegetables accounted for approximately 38.4% of total export volume, followed by fruits and berries at 23.1% and watermelons and melons at 13.8%. Other products represented around 21.2% of the total, while mung beans and peanuts and nuts accounted for approximately 2.5% and 1%, respectively.

The three largest categories - vegetables, fruits and berries, and watermelons and melons - together accounted for approximately 1.08 million tons, or 75.3% of Uzbekistan's total fruit and vegetable exports during the first eight months of 2026.

Despite the substantial volume, total fruit and vegetable exports declined year over year. Physical shipments fell by 1.4%, or approximately 20,800 tons, compared with January-August 2025, while export value decreased by 6.6% to around $1.18 billion.

Vegetable exports increased during the period, rising from 488,300 tons in January-August 2025 to 551,300 tons in 2026. According to Trend's calculations, this represented an increase of 63,000 tons, or approximately 12.9%. By contrast, fruit and berry exports declined from 376,700 tons to 332,800 tons, a decrease of 43,900 tons, or around 11.7%.

The figures highlight diverging trends across product categories, with stronger vegetable shipments offset by lower exports of fruits and berries. The larger decline in export value than in physical volume also indicates that export earnings weakened more sharply than the total quantity shipped.