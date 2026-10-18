Zelensky Offered Russia Strike Deal: US Senator

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 19 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has offered to stop attacks on Russian energy facilities in exchange for expanded American satellite targeting capabilities that would allow Ukrainian forces to strike missile and drone launch sites deep inside Russia, a senior Republican senator disclosed.

Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota said the proposal was presented to Zelensky during a recent visit to Ukraine and received an enthusiastic response from the Ukrainian leader.

The initiative was developed by Senator Roger Wicker, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and subsequently discussed with officials in Washington, Cramer told CBS's Face the Nation.

The proposed arrangement would allow Ukraine to redirect its attacks from Russian energy infrastructure towards military installations used to launch strikes against Ukrainian territory.

"So, that – you're right, that was a proposal we brought to President Zelensky. Senator Wicker, Roger Wicker, the chairman of the Armed Services Committee, came up with that idea," Cramer said.

"President Zelensky was enthusiastic about it. He said, I can do that tomorrow."

According to Cramer, Zelensky indicated that Ukraine would immediately halt attacks on Russian energy facilities if Washington provided expanded access to Starshield, the military satellite communications and targeting system associated with SpaceX.

The proposed capabilities would enable Ukrainian forces to identify and attack Russian launch facilities beyond their current operational reach.

"I would absolutely stop attacking Russia's energy facilities if I could have access to targeting capabilities, which is what Starshield would provide them, to go deep into Russia and attack their attackers," Cramer said, recounting Zelensky's response.

The senator described the military objective as targeting the source of Russian attacks rather than intercepting incoming weapons.

"And, you know, kill the archer, not the arrows," he said.

Cramer also disclosed that Zelensky had sought American permission to jointly manufacture Patriot missile interceptors, which Ukraine needs to defend against increasingly sophisticated Russian missiles and drones.

"Of course, the third thing he asked for was the capacity to get license to jointly produce, co-produce Patriot missile interceptors," Cramer said.

He said the additional interceptors would strengthen Ukraine's defences against faster, jet-powered drones and missiles.

Cramer expressed support for all three Ukrainian requests, including stronger enforcement of American sanctions against Russia.

"So, his requests were three, they were simple, and I agree with all three of them," he said.

The senator confirmed that the proposal had been discussed with officials at the White House, the Pentagon and the State Department before the delegation met Zelensky.

He also said the administration remained involved in negotiations, although he had not personally discussed the latest proposal with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Cramer acknowledged that no agreement had yet been reached on expanding Starshield access.

He called for restoring Ukraine's existing satellite capabilities and providing targeting assistance for strikes farther inside Russian territory.

"Certainly Congress itself could and should investigate," he said, referring to the recent interruption of satellite services affecting Ukrainian operations.

The disclosure comes as Washington faces disagreements over military assistance to Ukraine and President Donald Trump's decision to suspend enforcement of new sanctions targeting Russia and countries trading with Moscow.