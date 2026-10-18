ONPOW LAS1 Push Buttons And AD16 Signal Lamps At NEPCON Vietnam 2023

LAS1 series push buttons.

AD16 signal lamps.

ONPOW reviews LAS1 push buttons and AD16 signal lamps around NEPCON Vietnam 2023, and how a display becomes a model-specific inquiry.

YUEQING, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ONPOW's NEPCON Vietnam 2023 recap records its participation in the electronics exhibition and communication with industry visitors. The company's archive also includes an invitation to the Hanoi event for September 6 to 8, 2023. Together, the invitation and review place the exhibition within ONPOW's international product presentation.A useful continuation of that introduction is a discussion of the controls a customer needs. The LAS1 button and AD16 signal lamp shown here illustrate operating and indication families in the wider product range; the images are not presented as photographs of the 2023 booth. For an equipment manufacturer, the next step is to connect those product categories to the panel's commands, status messages and installation requirements.The Hanoi Exhibition and Its Follow UpThe Hanoi invitation gives the September 6 to 8, 2023 dates, and ONPOW's NEPCON Vietnam recap confirms the company's participation and visitor communication. For a buyer researching the supplier afterward, the catalog is the route from that exhibition introduction to specific product questions. The event establishes the meeting context; a proposal for the customer's equipment needs its own component and application details.LAS1 is a button family to investigate in that follow-up. Describe the required action, panel arrangement, illumination and connection when asking about a version. The reply can then be compared with the equipment design and used to plan a sample review. This gives an interest in ONPOW's controls a practical next step without assuming that the exhibition display itself supplied a complete specification.LAS1 series push buttons.Buttons for Commands and Lamps for StatusA button lets an operator issue a command; a signal lamp communicates information about the equipment. ONPOW's wider catalog makes both categories available for research, but the project should define their roles separately. A coordinated front appearance can be desirable without implying that the button and lamp share the same electrical or installation requirements.The AD16 signal lamp image supports an indication product discussion. The buyer should specify what the lamp represents and what the operator is expected to do when it changes. The equipment's control design determines that meaning. The selected lamp then needs the relevant electrical and configuration information for the proposed application.A representative panel can bring these two roles together. The equipment team can review button placement, marking visibility and lamp meaning alongside rear space and connections. This is more informative than selecting a pair of components because they look consistent in a catalog. The review should document both the action and the indication that the finished interface must preserve.Continuing the Conversation After NEPCONAn exhibition can bring manufacturers, distributors and engineering teams into the same conversation. Their next questions may differ: engineering needs product information, purchasing needs a clear order description and a potential distribution partner needs to understand the product scope. A focused follow-up should identify which conversation is being continued.For an equipment project, send the panel drawing and application requirements. For a product range inquiry, identify the categories and documentation needed for evaluation. Commercial terms, available quantities and schedules should be confirmed through the specific response rather than inferred from the scale of an exhibition presentation.The accepted proposal should remain traceable after the event. Retain the product identification, drawing, sample result and any agreed changes. This lets a relationship that began with an exhibition meeting develop into a documented purchasing or technical process. It also helps prevent later team members from relying on a booth photograph as the only record of the intended product.For a team continuing a discussion after an exhibition, a concise inquiry can identify both the contact context and the next decision required. State whether the team needs a catalog introduction, a specific sample or a revised component proposal. Include the relevant panel and operating requirements instead of forwarding only a photograph of the display. This gives ONPOW a clearer follow-up task and helps the customer measure progress by the information received rather than by the number of general communications exchanged.AD16 series signal lamps.The Product Range Behind the Exhibition IntroductionONPOW's company profile describes a push button business established on October 4, 1988, with approximately 40 button series and more than 1,500 production molds. That background helps place the NEPCON Vietnam presentation in context. The exhibition introduced the supplier to visitors; its catalog provides a route into the products an equipment team might investigate afterward.A panel inquiry should distinguish the operator's command from the machine's feedback. A button can issue an input, while a signal lamp shows a condition. Both may appear together on the front panel, but they need separate functional descriptions. Coordinating their appearance should not obscure their different roles in the circuit.For a LAS1 candidate, describe the required action, any illumination and the connection arrangement. For an AD16 lamp candidate, state the condition it will communicate and request the relevant electrical information. Confirm the specific versions proposed. The illustrated families help identify the discussion, but photographs alone do not establish every option or mounting detail.A sample panel can connect the two roles. Review the commands and indications from the operator's position, then check the assembly behind the faceplate. Clear markings and a consistent status message should be considered alongside wiring access. This gives the engineering team a more useful result than selecting products only because their fronts look alike.After acceptance, purchasing should use the complete descriptions for both components. Keeping the drawing, sample result and agreed options together makes the follow-up useful beyond the original exhibition contact. A new team member can identify what was approved without having to reconstruct the project from meeting notes or booth images.A post-exhibition inquiry can identify both the introduction and the next product decision. A team needing a first catalog overview should say so, while a team ready for a panel sample should provide the application details. If the request concerns a button and lamp together, describe the command and the status message separately. This lets ONPOW respond at the right level and makes the follow-up more useful than a general request to send everything shown at the event.From Visitor Interest to a Panel RequirementAn exhibition introduction may lead to several kinds of inquiry. A machine builder may need a sample for one position, while a distributor may first need to understand the range. Explain which decision the follow-up is intended to support. A focused request gives ONPOW a clearer basis for the next response than a general expression of interest in all displayed products.For an equipment project, send the panel layout and the function assigned to each control. Include any finish, symbol or illumination request, and describe connection constraints separately. Standard product information should be reviewed first. If a specific gap remains, ONPOW's OEM and ODM route provides a place to discuss it.A sample should address that brief closely enough to be evaluated. Check appearance and operation in the intended position, and identify any open mounting or connection question. Confirm which changes are available and how the revised version will be described. The exhibition record does not establish production quantities, schedules or the outcome of a later customer project.Agree the commercial response and retain the accepted configuration before ordering. If artwork or lighting changes after the initial review, record the revision. This allows the relationship introduced at NEPCON to develop into a clear component discussion without relying on attendance itself as proof that every requirement has been resolved.An Exhibition Introduction With a Practical Follow UpNEPCON Vietnam 2023 is a documented part of ONPOW's international exhibition activity. The public recap gives buyers a factual company introduction, while the catalog provides a separate path to controls and indication products. That combination helps move the conversation from meeting the supplier to evaluating a component.The useful next response is specific to the buyer's application. A proposed version, relevant drawing and sample review can establish whether the products fit the panel. ONPOW's manufacturing background and customization route add context, but the decision should come from that product information rather than an assumption about sales results or finished projects arising from the exhibition.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat confirms the NEPCON Vietnam connection?ONPOW's official archive contains a 2023 Hanoi invitation and a NEPCON Vietnam recap. These support a historical account of the company's exhibition participation.What dates are listed in the Hanoi invitation?The invitation identifies September 6 to 8, 2023. It should be treated as historical information rather than an announcement for a current or future edition.Are the supplied product images booth photographs?No. They are product illustrations from the supplied collection. They support discussion of LAS1 buttons and AD16 signal lamps without being assigned to a particular 2023 display.Why separate button and lamp requirements?A button issues a command and a lamp communicates a state. They may coordinate visually while still requiring distinct electrical, indication and installation information.What should follow an exhibition introduction?Identify the application and product family, provide the panel or function requirements and request a model-specific response. The follow-up should answer a defined project question.Does participation prove a completed customer project?No. Attendance and product presentation are separate from project delivery or sales results. Those claims would need their own evidence.Can ONPOW discuss a requirement beyond a catalog option?The company provides an OEM and ODM route. Describe the remaining requirement and ask which options, sample steps and project terms are available.What records should the buyer retain?Keep the proposed model, full configuration, drawing, sample review and agreed changes together. Use the same accepted description in subsequent purchasing discussions.Continue Your Product Inquiry With ONPOWIdentify the control and indication tasks your panel needs, then contact ONPOW with the layout and application requirements. Ask for the relevant LAS1, AD16 or other proposed versions and their sample information. Review the products together in the intended panel and record the accepted configuration. The NEPCON Vietnam introduction can then lead to a practical follow-up centered on the equipment you are building.Contact ONPOW to discuss your projectSources and Further ReadingONPOW NEPCON Vietnam 2023 recapONPOW Hanoi exhibition invitation for September 2023ONPOW product catalogContact ONPOWWebsite: . Email:....

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ONPOW LAS1 Push Buttons and AD16 Signal Lamps at NEPCON Vietnam 2023 News Provided By Zhejiang Ksion Co., Ltd October 19, 2026, 01:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing



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