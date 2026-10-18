ONPOW PS And TS Switches For The Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2023

PS piezoelectric switches.

TS touch switches.

ONPOW compares PS piezoelectric and TS touch switches after the 2023 Hong Kong Electronics Fair invitation, with separate application checks.

YUEQING, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ONPOW's October 2023 invitation to the Hong Kong Electronics Fair introduces a historical setting for researching its operator controls. The company's separate piezoelectric and touch switch categories provide two product directions for an electronics panel, illustrated here by PS and TS family images. The invitation is not a post-event attendance report.For a manufacturer considering an alternative to a conventional mechanical button, the choice starts with the required interaction. The operator's action, confirmation feedback, electrical input and mounting all need to work together. Similar front surfaces do not establish equivalent behavior. The published categories help identify candidates, while a model-specific proposal and a panel sample are needed to compare how each would fit the equipment.The Hong Kong Fair InvitationONPOW's October 2023 Hong Kong Electronics Fair invitation introduced an opportunity for buyers to discuss its controls. As a historical company introduction, it can lead into research through the catalog and product categories. It is not a recap of the event, so questions about the specific products of interest should be taken to their own published information and a supplier response.PS provides a piezoelectric family for that product discussion. Begin with the required command and ask which version is relevant to the equipment. Review the offered operating, mounting and connection details rather than leave the inquiry at the level of a preferred surface design. The result should identify a candidate that can be assessed in the customer's panel.PS series piezoelectric switches.Reviewing a PS Piezoelectric InputA piezoelectric interface should be assessed through the proposed product's operating behavior and its relationship with the equipment input. The customer should define the command sequence and feedback required. Any response or environmental characteristics should be confirmed for the exact model instead of inferred from the category name.The sample review can include the panel surface, markings, intended user interaction and rear arrangement. If the application involves gloves, cleaning or exposure, include those conditions in the brief and the evaluation. A product photograph cannot establish suitability for every cleaning substance or operating environment.Where the equipment needs a safety related action, the responsible designer should evaluate that function separately. A piezoelectric technology label is not proof of emergency stop suitability or complete machine compliance. The component information supports the design review, but it does not replace the assessment of the whole control arrangement.Considering TS as a Separate CandidateTS offers a separate touch-input direction to consider alongside PS. Request its operating and output information against the same equipment requirement. If changing the candidate requires a different connection or control arrangement, include that in the comparison. A similar front appearance should not hide a difference in how the input fits the machine.Feedback is particularly important when an operator does not experience the same physical movement as a conventional button. The machine should make the accepted input understandable through the chosen indication or response. The customer should state that feedback requirement rather than assume it is included automatically in every product configuration.A comparison can use the same representative panel and acceptance criteria for both candidate families. Check front appearance, intended interaction, mounting, connections and feedback. Record the product identification and any options reviewed. If the preferred technology changes later, repeat the checks affected by that change instead of treating it as a cosmetic substitution.A development team can also distinguish an appearance preference from an interaction requirement during the comparison. A smooth front may be part of the product design, while the command and confirmation feedback are functional requirements. Ask the proposed PS or TS configuration to address both. Record any conditions used in the sample review and compare the result with the panel artwork and control description. If a later design revision changes the interaction or the surrounding panel, reconsider the affected checks. This keeps a visually coordinated interface connected to the actual way the operator uses the equipment.TS series touch switches.Choosing the Input for the Equipment TaskONPOW's company profile dates its establishment to October 4, 1988, and lists approximately 40 button series with more than 1,500 production molds. This background introduces a broad control business. The touch and piezoelectric categories are more specific starting points for an electronics manufacturer deciding how a user should issue a command through a panel.The two candidates should be reviewed against the same task. Define the command and the machine response before comparing front appearance. If the design calls for a confirmation signal, keep that requirement fixed too. Otherwise, the team may prefer one demonstration without recognizing that it presented a different interaction or feedback arrangement.Request the operating and output information for each offered version. Neither the PS nor the TS image establishes response characteristics, electrical compatibility or suitability for every environment. The product designation needs to be precise enough that the drawing, sample and proposed order refer to the same component.Panel context also matters. The user must understand where to act and what happens next. Review markings, neighboring controls and the intended feedback together. Behind the panel, check mounting and connections against the equipment layout. A technology change can affect both sides of the interface even if the visible design remains similar.Keep the result with the accepted drawing and configuration. If a later revision changes the surrounding panel or the interaction, revisit the affected checks. The earlier sample review describes the arrangement that was tested, not every future layout or option associated with the same family name.A project that prefers a smooth front can still have a very specific operating requirement. State both parts of the brief when comparing PS and TS candidates. Keep the command and confirmation message the same, then examine how each offered version fits the panel and connects to the equipment. If a later design change alters the surrounding markings or user approach, review those effects. The visible design remains part of the decision without being mistaken for proof that the two input technologies behave identically.A Smooth Surface With a Defined FunctionA smooth front may be part of the preferred product design, but it is not a complete functional brief. Explain the command, the intended user action and the confirmation feedback when contacting ONPOW. Include the panel artwork and relevant installation constraints so that the proposed input can be considered as part of the equipment rather than a decorative surface.If the design includes illumination, state what the light communicates and provide the necessary electrical requirements. If cleaning or exposure is important, describe the actual procedure and conditions separately. A touch or piezoelectric label does not establish suitability for every substance or operating environment. The relevant information should come from the proposed model.ONPOW's OEM and ODM route can be used when standard options do not address a specific requirement. Define the change and identify what remains fixed. Ask which options are available and how the sample will be reviewed. The service route opens a discussion; it does not establish every combination as a standard configuration.Compare the resulting PS or TS sample with the same brief used for selection. Record accepted appearance and functional details, and resolve open questions before ordering. The final purchase description should preserve the selected technology, version and agreed options so that repeat production retains the interface the team actually approved.Two Candidates That Deserve Their Own ReviewONPOW's separate product categories let a buyer investigate piezoelectric and touch controls without treating them as a single interchangeable option. The Hong Kong invitation provides a historical company introduction, while the product pages supply the route into specific questions. The distinction keeps the exhibition context from carrying claims about demonstrations or outcomes that the invitation does not establish.A clear proposal and a relevant sample are the useful next steps. They let the equipment team compare interaction, mounting and connections for the intended task. Where a standard candidate leaves a design gap, a specific customization discussion can follow. The choice should come from that review, not a general preference for a smooth surface.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat does the Hong Kong archive establish?It contains an ONPOW invitation for the October 2023 Hong Kong Electronics Fair. The invitation is historical context and is not treated as a complete attendance or demonstration report.Which product categories are compared?The article discusses ONPOW's PS piezoelectric and TS touch switch categories. Each should be evaluated through model-specific information and the application requirements.Can PS and TS be substituted directly?Do not assume equivalence from appearance. Operation, output, mounting and feedback requirements should be compared before approving a change in the equipment interface.What should be defined for the user input?State the intended action, command sequence and confirmation feedback. Include the panel context and any operating conditions that affect how the interface is used.Why review feedback separately?A smooth or low movement interface may not provide the same physical response as a conventional button. The equipment design should make accepted input understandable to the operator.Does the product category establish cleaning resistance?No. Describe the actual substances and cleaning procedure and request information for the proposed model. The installed panel needs review alongside the component.Can either interface establish a machine safety function?Not by category alone. Safety related functions need their own system assessment and component requirements. The technology label is not a complete compliance statement.How can a buyer request useful samples?Provide the panel drawing, intended command, feedback, connections, environment and quantity. Ask ONPOW to identify the precise configurations proposed for comparison.Discuss Your PS or TS Interface With ONPOWProvide the required user interaction, panel layout and feedback when asking ONPOW about PS or TS controls. Request the actual model information and samples for the versions you want to compare. Review their input, output and installation under the same project conditions, then document the selected configuration. Any subsequent change to the interaction or panel should be checked against that accepted result.Contact ONPOW to discuss your projectSources and Further ReadingONPOW Hong Kong Electronics Fair invitation for October 2023ONPOW piezoelectric switch categoryONPOW touch switch categoryContact ONPOWWebsite: . Email:....

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ONPOW PS and TS Switches for the Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2023 News Provided By Zhejiang Ksion Co., Ltd October 19, 2026, 01:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing



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