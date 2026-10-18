Power Outage Schedules To Apply In Several Regions On Monday
Hourly power outage schedules will apply to all categories of consumers. The restrictions will cover one to two groups of consumers.
Power limitation schedules will be introduced for businesses and industry.
The need for these measures is due to the consequences of Russia's massive strikes on energy facilities. The situation in the power system may change because of enemy attacks. Regional distribution system operators will publish up-to-date information, including outage schedules, on their official social media pages.
Residents are urged to conserve electricity during periods when power is available.Read also: Russian attack on energy facility in Ternopil region leaves some consumers without power
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure in the Vinnytsia region on October 18, prompting local residents to reduce their electricity consumption.
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