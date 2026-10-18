Crypto News: Alphapepe Presale Nears Stage Sell Out After $3M Raised As XRP Price Prediction Eyes $27

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, Oct. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news is turning toward AlphaPepe as Stage 21 moves closer to another sellout after the presale pushed beyond $3.06 million raised. The previous stage already sold out, and more than 12,600 holders are now onboard while $ALPE remains before its first public exchange chart.









The stage pressure is arriving alongside another major catalyst. AlphaPepe already has four CEX partnerships announced, with its fifth exchange reveal coming soon as online discussion continues to circle Binance. XRP, meanwhile, is trading near $1.30 while Ripple adds new institutional payment and wallet infrastructure, keeping aggressive long-term targets like $27 in the retail conversation.

AlphaPepe Stage 21 Moves Toward Another Sellout

Stage 20 is already gone, and Stage 21 is now moving toward the same outcome. That gives AlphaPepe a visible scarcity story because buyers who wait through another completed stage lose access to the current presale entry.

The current $ALPE price is $0.03368, while the listing price begins from $0.08. For retail, the gap is easy to understand: AlphaPepe is still in its pre-listing phase, but each stage that disappears pushes the presale closer to public-market pricing.

That makes the stage sellout more important than another routine milestone. The crowd is still forming while the cheaper presale window keeps moving forward.

$3.06M Raised Adds Weight Behind the Stage Momentum

AlphaPepe has now raised more than $3.06 million and crossed 12,600 holders, with over 100 new holders reportedly joining each day. That demand gives the Stage 21 sellout story more substance because the presale is not moving forward without buyers behind it.

The strongest retail takeaway is momentum before the chart. AlphaPepe is adding capital and holders before open-market trading starts, rather than relying on an exchange rally to create its first wave of interest.

There is also another scarcity layer inside AlphaLabs. Fewer than 40 Limited Bonus AlphaLabs mystery crates remain, giving buyers a final chance to unlock up to a 300% bonus while the current stage itself is tightening.

AlphaSwap Is Live Before the Presale Ends

The stage momentum is backed by a product that is already accessible. AlphaSwap, AlphaPepe's AI DEX, is live in Early Access, while Auto-Trade registration is also open before $ALPE lists.

The ecosystem is being developed by an ex-Shibarium developer, giving AlphaPepe a stronger product story than presales selling only a future roadmap. Buyers also receive ALPE immediately after purchase, removing the need to wait for a later claim window.

The fifth CEX reveal adds another near-term event. Four exchange partnerships are already announced, while online communities continue debating whether Binance or another major exchange could be next.

XRP Price Prediction Eyes $27

XRP is trading around $1.30 after pulling back from roughly $1.50 earlier this month, but Ripple's institutional expansion has not slowed. DriveWealth is integrating Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin for settlement and cross-border payments, with the service starting in Europe before expanding toward the U.S.

Ripple has also partnered with Stripe-owned Privy to bring embedded XRP Ledger wallets directly into applications. That gives developers a simpler route to build payment products using XRP, RLUSD and other XRPL assets without forcing users through a separate wallet setup.

Those developments give the $27 target a stronger adoption narrative. A move from around $1.30 to $27 would require a massive new cycle, but broader institutional settlement, easier wallet access and another major altcoin expansion are the kind of catalysts retail bulls are watching.

AlphaPepe sits much earlier in the timeline. XRP already has a mature public market, while AlphaPepe is still moving through presale stages before its first exchange chart.

AlphaPepe Turns Stage Scarcity Into the Immediate Catalyst

The AlphaPepe story today is simple: Stage 20 is sold out, Stage 21 is tightening, and more than $3.06 million has already entered the presale.

That scarcity is happening while AlphaSwap is live, 12,600+ holders are already onboard and the fifth CEX reveal remains ahead. The current $0.03368 entry therefore sits inside a presale that is getting closer to its next stage transition and first public-market cycle.

XRP traders are watching whether new institutional infrastructure can eventually help drive a run toward $27. AlphaPepe buyers have a nearer event to watch: another presale stage is moving toward the finish line before exchange trading even begins.

FAQs

What is the XRP price prediction?

XRP price prediction eyes $27 in an aggressive bull-cycle scenario built around wider institutional adoption, stronger token demand and another major altcoin expansion.

What is happening with AlphaPepe Stage 21?

Stage 20 has already sold out, and Stage 21 is now moving toward its own sellout as the presale continues beyond $3.06 million raised.

What is AlphaSwap?

AlphaSwap is AlphaPepe's AI DEX, already live in Early Access. Auto-Trade registration is also open while $ALPE remains in presale.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by AlphaPepe. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.



Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

