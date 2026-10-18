'May All Resolve Be Fulfilled': CM Yogi Extends Mahanavami Greetings, Invokes Maa Siddhidatri's Blessings

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt greetings on Mahanavami, the ninth day of Shardiya Navratri, invoking the blessings of Maa Siddhidatri for happiness, prosperity, wisdom, and the fulfilment of everyone's aspirations.

In his message, the Chief Minister prayed for peace, prosperity and the well-being of all, while also extending his best wishes for Vijayadashami.

In a post on X, CM Yogi paid obeisance to Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth manifestation of Goddess Durga, and expressed hope that her divine grace would bring positive change and prosperity into people's lives.

“On the auspicious occasion of Mahanavami during Shardiya Navratri, I offer countless salutations at the feet of Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth manifestation of Navadurga. With the blessings of Maa Siddhidatri, the presiding deity of all siddhis, may everyone's resolutions be fulfilled, may happiness, prosperity and wisdom reside in every life, and may the path towards the welfare of all be paved. Jai Mata Di,” he wrote.

In his message to the people of Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi extended heartfelt greetings on Mahanavami and wished everyone a happy Vijayadashami. He said the immense valour of Maa Durga and the righteous life of Lord Shri Ram inspire people to resist injustice, uphold the dignity of women and fulfil their duties.

Drawing a connection between the ideals of Lord Shri Ram and his government's policies, the Chief Minister said his administration had accorded the highest priority to the rule of law and the safety of citizens.

He also highlighted the rehabilitation of poor families on land freed from mafia control. Referring to Prayagraj's Kasari-Masari area, CM Yogi said that housing would be constructed for the poor on land reclaimed from the mafia. The area would be developed as 'Shri Krishnapuri', he added.

The Chief Minister urged people to use the occasion of Vijayadashami to take a firm resolve to eliminate social evils alongside the symbolic burning of Ravana, representing arrogance, injustice, discrimination and negativity.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also extended her greetings to citizens on Mahanavami, highlighting the spiritual significance of worshipping Maa Siddhidatri.

“This holy occasion of worshipping Adi Shakti Maa Durga's ninth form, Maa Siddhidatri, inspires us with the power of devotion, the light of knowledge, and unwavering resolve on the path of righteousness,” she wrote on X.

“May Maa Siddhidatri, the presiding deity of all accomplishments, bless us with her boundless grace so that every life is filled with happiness, prosperity, and good health. May harmony flourish in society, unity strengthen in the nation, and the resolve for service and virtuous deeds grow ever stronger among all people,” she added.

The ninth day of Shardiya Navratri falls on Monday, October 19, and is dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga. Devotees worship the goddess for wisdom, spiritual fulfilment, prosperity and the blessings of siddhis, or divine accomplishments.

According to Hindu tradition, Maa Siddhidatri possesses the power to bestow divine accomplishments and guide devotees towards spiritual understanding.