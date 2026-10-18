Kabaddi Champions League Powers India's Commonwealth Championship Squad

The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) has emerged as a significant contributor to India's kabaddi talent pool, with seven of the 12 players in the Indian men's squad for the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 associated with the KCL ecosystem. The seven players are Naveen Goyat, Surjeet Narwal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Bharat Hooda, Nitesh Kumar, Yogesh Dahiya and Neeraj Narwal, according to a press release.

The championship is scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad from October 23 to 31.

Players Express Pride, Highlight KCL's Role

Naveen Goyat said representing India is a matter of pride and that KCL provides players with opportunities to improve their game and pursue bigger goals.“Representing India is always a matter of immense pride. Platforms such as KCL provide players with opportunities to compete, improve their game and work towards bigger goals. It is encouraging to see players from the KCL ecosystem featuring in the national squad,” he said.

Meanwhile, Surjeet Narwal said competitive leagues help players maintain their standards and prepare for bigger challenges, expressing pride in KCL-associated players representing India.“Playing for the country is a special responsibility. Competitive leagues help players maintain their standards and prepare for bigger challenges. It is a proud moment to see several players associated with KCL in the Indian team,” Narwall said.

Parvesh Bhainswal said consistent competition and opportunities are crucial for athlete development, adding that seven KCL-associated players in the squad highlight the importance of a strong domestic kabaddi structure.“Every player dreams of representing the country. Consistent competition and the right opportunities are important for an athlete's development. The presence of seven KCL-associated players in the squad reflects the importance of a strong domestic kabaddi structure,” he said.

Bharat Hooda said,“The Indian jersey carries great responsibility, and every opportunity to represent the country is special. We hope to make the country proud at the championship.”

Nitesh Kumar said,“Kabaddi players benefit when they have regular opportunities to compete at a high level. Platforms such as KCL allow players to demonstrate their talent and pursue their ambitions.”

Yogesh Dahiya said,“Representing India is the result of dedication, discipline and continuous hard work. It is encouraging that several players from the KCL ecosystem are part of the national squad.”

Neeraj Narwal said,“Every player works hard for the opportunity to represent the country. Being part of the Indian squad is a proud moment, and competitive platforms can help athletes continue to develop.”

A Milestone for Domestic Kabaddi

The selection of seven players associated with KCL marks an important milestone for the league and highlights its growing presence in Indian kabaddi. It also underlines the importance of domestic competitions in creating opportunities for athletes to progress towards national and international representation. (ANI)

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