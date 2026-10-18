RMA Special Vehicles To Present Mobile Stroke Care Solutions At World Stroke Congress 2026

RMA SV Mobile Stroke Unit at 18th World Stroke Congress Korea

RMA SV Mobile Stroke Unit at 18th World Stroke Congress Korea

RMA SV Mobile Stroke Unit at 18th World Stroke Congress Korea

With 11 mobile stroke units in Thailand, RMA SV will highlight vehicle engineering and medical system integration bringing specialist care closer to patients.

- Norman Lin, Commercial Director, Global Modifications, RMA Special VehiclesBANGKOK, THAILAND, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RMA Special Vehicles (RMA SV) will participate in the 18th World Stroke Congress in Seoul, South Korea, from 21–23 October 2026, presenting its mobile stroke unit capabilities and broader portfolio of mobile medical solutions to the international healthcare community.RMA SV's participation will centre on the integration of vehicle engineering, onboard medical technology, and teleconsultation to support stroke diagnosis, treatment, and patient transfer. The company will share its experience developing and delivering mobile stroke units for Siriraj Hospital in Thailand, where 11 units have been delivered and are in operation, within a planned national fleet of 29.The congress provides an opportunity for RMA SV to engage with stroke specialists, healthcare providers, and organisations exploring how mobile medical infrastructure can support their clinical services and expand access to care.Bringing Specialist Stroke Care Closer to PatientsRMA SV's Mobile Stroke Unit (MSU) integrates CT imaging, neurologist teleconsultation, and essential medical systems within a purpose-built vehicle, enabling clinical teams to conduct rapid stroke assessments, support timely treatment decisions, and coordinate patient transfer before arrival at hospital.RMA SV's engineering approach combines vehicle platform development, computer-aided engineering, structural validation, and medical system integration. Features include integrated radiation shielding, a teleconsultation system, and a medical-grade interior with antibacterial and slip-resistant flooring.“Effective mobile stroke care starts with integrated design. The vehicle platform, diagnostic technology, communications, and clinical workflow must work together to help medical teams assess patients quickly and deliver timely care,” said Norman Lin, Commercial Director, Global Modifications.“Our experience supporting Siriraj's mobile stroke fleet gives us a practical foundation for discussing these requirements with healthcare providers internationally. At World Stroke Congress, we look forward to exploring how integrated mobile medical solutions can support different healthcare systems and service needs.”A Compact Variant and a Broader Medical PortfolioAlongside its established mobile stroke platform, RMA SV will introduce congress delegates to MSU Mini, a new van-based variant within its mobile stroke unit offering.The company will also present information on its broader Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) portfolio, including mobile digital radiography (DR), dental, and multi-functional health clinic solutions. These platforms reflect RMA SV's approach to adapting vehicle configurations around the medical services customers intend to deliver.RMA SV's mobile DR offering uses a chassis-cab and box-body configuration, while mobile dental solutions accommodate treatment and dental imaging functions. The multifunctional Mobile Health Clinic uses a modular, multi-sectional platform that can accommodate different medical devices according to customer requirements. Available configurations include bus and truck platforms, with expandable truck bodies offering additional clinical space through expansion on one or both sides. These options allow healthcare organisations to consider vehicle formats suited to their operating environments, with bus platforms available for urban applications and truck configurations for services operating in more remote areas.Congress delegates interested in RMA SV's mobile stroke and mobile medical solutions are invited to meet the RMA team during the event.About RMA Special VehiclesRMA Special Vehicles (RMA SV), a division of RMA Group, is a global provider of purpose-built vehicle solutions for healthcare, emergency response, defence and security, and industrial applications. Working with leading OEM vehicle platforms, RMA SV combines vehicle engineering, system integration, manufacturing and lifecycle support to deliver specialised mobility solutions. Its Mobile Medical Unit portfolio includes mobile stroke units, diagnostic imaging vehicles, mobile dental units and multifunctional health clinics, designed to support healthcare delivery across diverse operating environments.For Press Inquiries: Foundeast

Aaron Henry

Foundeast

+66 92 264 6695

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RMA Special Vehicles to Present Mobile Stroke Care Solutions at World Stroke Congress 2026 News Provided By Foundeast October 19, 2026, 00:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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