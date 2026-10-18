Netanyahu Frames Israel Election Around Iran Threat After Trump's Nod

Netanyahu Thanks Trump for 'Extraordinary Endorsement'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (local time) expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for his "extraordinary endorsement" ahead of Israel's national election, framing the upcoming ballot as a decisive choice on eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat. In a direct appeal to both Israeli voters and the American public, Netanyahu praised Trump's leadership while arguing that their strategic partnership is essential to completing the mission against Iran's nuclear ambitions and stabilising global energy markets.

"President Trump, my dear friend Donald, I'm so honoured and humbled by your extraordinary endorsement," Netanyahu declared. "I can say, and that's easy: there's never been a greater friend of Israel in the White House. That's an understatement-not by the longest shot," he said in a video message shared on X.

In his video message, Netanyahu commended the US President for facing down threats from what he termed "this vile, murderous dictatorship in Tehran," emphasising Trump's unwavering stance against internal political pushback. "America has been fortunate to have a leader of conviction, of clarity, of courage, who faces down this threat to America and to Israel-those who chant 'Death to Israel,' 'Death to America'-this vile, murderous dictatorship in Tehran that wants to acquire nuclear weapons and the means to deliver it to every American city," Netanyahu said. "You're focused-laser-focused-on the task of removing this threat from the... this current generation of Americans, from all future generations."

Link to US Gas Prices

He also linked the Iranian nuclear threat directly to high gas prices in the United States, promising that a joint effort with Trump would lower costs for consumers. "And let me say to the American people: if you're worried about today's gas prices, think of what will happen if Iran gets nuclear weapons-something that Donald Trump and I will never allow," Netanyahu asserted. "And when that happens, when that threat of that regime disappears, gas prices will go down, and how! But only under Trump. It's not going to happen with those who want to accommodate and appease these tyrants, these butchers."

Concluding his message, the Israeli leader reiterated his appreciation towards Trump, defining him as a leader with "clarity, consistency, conviction and courage." He stated. "The world has been fortunate, America has been fortunate, America's allies have been fortunate, Israel has been fortunate, and the Jewish people have been fortunate to have a leader of such clarity, consistency, conviction, and courage as Donald J. Trump. Donald, thank you. Thank you for your enduring support. Thank you for your unbelievable leadership. Thank you, friend."

President Trump, my friend Donald - thank you for your extraordinary endorsement. Israel has never had a greater friend in the White House. Together we will never let Iran's regime get nuclear weapons. Thank you for your clarity, courage and unwavering support. @realDonaldTrump - Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 18, 2026

The Israeli Prime Minister's video message was also shared by the US President on his Truth Social platform.

Netanyahu's Direct Appeal to Israeli Voters

Netanyahu's video response followed an earlier address targeted specifically at undecided voters in Israel, in which the Prime Minister explicitly cited Trump's backing as the primary reason voters should return his Likud party (Machal) to power. Recounting President Trump's endorsement, Netanyahu urged Israeli citizens to consider the joint military and strategic record of the two leaders: "Tonight, I want to address the citizens of Israel who are still undecided about who to vote for. I ask that you listen closely to the words President Trump spoke this evening. He gave unqualified support to me, and he also explained why," Netanyahu told the Israeli public.

"He said that we did wonderful things together. We crushed Iran, we crushed the Iranian axis, and we removed the immediate threat of nuclear bombs against us. But there is still a mission to complete. And he said that he will see this completion through together with your faithful servant."

'I cannot do this with anyone else'

Netanyahu stressed that Trump made clear the strategic collaboration could not continue under any alternative Israeli leadership. "He said: 'I cannot do this with anyone else.' But the partnership between us, which achieved so many things, will continue in order to complete, within the next two years-or perhaps even sooner-the elimination of the Iranian threat," Netanyahu urged. "And I say to you, citizens of Israel: this is the single greatest consideration. All other matters-there are important things, but this is our very existence! This is our survival, the very guarantee of the eternity of Israel. That is what is on the line in these elections. And President Trump says: 'I will do this...' He says he will do this only if the two of us do it together. And therefore, I ask of you: listen to him, weigh these matters, and vote for me. Vote Machal," he added.

Trump Endorses Netanyahu as 'Great Warrior Prime Minister'

Earlier in the day, Trump threw his weight behind Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for re-election, lauding his leadership in handling Iran and asserting that Israel requires a figure of his standing at the helm. He said this on Truth Social, praising Netanyahu as a“Great Warrior Prime Minister” and an even greater“Partner for Peace”, specifically regarding the confrontation with Iran.

Highlighting Tehran's enduring hostility towards Israel and the United States, Trump cited its“51-year-old chant” of“Death to Israel, Death to America! We will destroy the Little Satan and the Big Satan.” Questioning how any nation could endure such threats over decades, Trump argued that rhetoric eventually materialises into action, making it only a matter of time before Iran actualises its threats. He claimed that Iran had already been weakened on several fronts, both militarily and financially, though he maintained that the danger remained active. Unless Tehran altered its course swiftly, he warned, the US and its allies would“soon finish the job”.

Warning Against 'Wrong Leader'

Trump emphasised that his backing of Netanyahu extended past personal praise, pointing out that Israel's leadership choice would carry direct consequences for Washington's approach to Iran. He warned that if Israel selected the“wrong Leader”, implying anyone besides Netanyahu, the United States might be forced to confront Iran single-handedly.“I am not inclined to do so,” Trump said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)