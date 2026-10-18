Richard Heart Hit By Surprise Move As Qday Progresses: Hodler's Digest

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The HEX token has suffered a sharp market-cap contraction this week after Turkish authorities detained its founder, Richard Schueler-better known in crypto circles as Richard Heart. HEX's market capitalization reportedly dropped from about $561 million to $315 million, according to the figures cited in the report.

The detention follows a high-profile police operation in Istanbul on October 14. Turkish Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said officers seized $7.15 million in cash during an early-morning raid in the Beşiktaş district and searched 15 related addresses, alongside firearms and ammunition.

HEX's market cap reportedly fell from $561M to $315M after founder Richard Heart was detained in Istanbul on Oct. 14. Turkish officials said police seized $7.15M in cash and conducted searches of 15 addresses, while also seizing weaponry. Interpol previously issued a“Red Notice” for Heart, tied to allegations including tax fraud and assault. Turkish media reported the impounding of nine luxury vehicles registered to Heart's wife, alongside claims of additional high-value items. Even as legal uncertainty remains, the news has already coincided with a significant on-chain and market reaction.

Key takeawaysDetention in Istanbul and what Turkish officials said

According to Turkish Justice Minister Akın Gürlek, police carried out the operation early on October 14 in Istanbul's Beşiktaş area. The minister's statement describes both a cash seizure of $7.15 million and searches across 15 linked addresses. Officers also reportedly seized firearms and ammunition during the raid.

Additional details were carried by Anadolu, which reported that police impounded nine luxury vehicles registered to Schueler's wife. Turkish media accounts, as summarized in the original coverage, also claim the operation involved items such as watches, bags, and graphics cards.

While the report indicates the detention, it also reflects that supporters have suggested authorities have not yet confirmed whether Schueler has been formally arrested or charged-an important distinction for investors trying to understand the legal pathway and likely timelines.

Interpol Red Notice and overlapping legal threads

Heart's detention is not the first time authorities have tried to locate him. As noted in earlier reporting referenced by the article, Interpol issued a“Red Notice” about two years ago relating to allegations of tax fraud and assault, following requests connected to Finland and other European enforcement efforts.

In the referenced material, a spokesperson for Finland's National Bureau of Investigations declined to comment when asked about the case. The same body of reporting also notes that Finnish authorities sought the arrest and that the Red Notice came after those efforts.

The coverage further points to Turkish media linking Schueler to a larger US securities-related allegation described as an unregistered $1 billion offering. However, the article states that a US judge dismissed that case in February 2025-meaning that at least some of the alleged activity has already faced an adverse ruling.

Market implications for HEX holders

For token holders, the immediate significance is straightforward: HEX's market value fell sharply after the detention news broke. The report attributes a large portion of that week's decline to the founder's detainment, with the cited market-cap drop from $561 million to $315 million.

Beyond the headline number, the story highlights how quickly crypto markets can reprice when legal risk escalates around a prominent figure-especially for projects where public attention, marketing momentum, and holder sentiment have historically tracked founder-led narratives.

At the same time, uncertainty remains around the specific legal status of Schueler after the raid. If prosecutors later file formal charges, if extradition questions arise, or if the case turns on alleged financial misconduct, the risk profile for HEX could evolve again. Traders and long-term holders will likely watch for official updates on arrest status, the jurisdictions involved, and any court actions that clarify next steps.

Other crypto developments investors were tracking this week

Ledger announces“Atom” wallet with anti-tampering claims. Ledger unveiled Atom, a new hardware device priced at $849, designed with stronger protections against tampering. The company says Atom separates Android apps from wallet operations and includes measures intended to block malicious implants similar to those referenced in a recent Asia-related incident. Ledger also claims the device can detect tampering even when it is switched off, and says Atom is expected to be available in summer 2027.

Starknet votes on a shift toward post-quantum design. Starknet launched a governance vote to transform itself from an Ethereum L2 into a post-quantum L1. As described in the coverage, StarkWare CEO Eli Ben-Sasson argued that Ethereum 's post-quantum roadmap may be too slow for the threat window he sees from advances in AI and cryptanalysis. The article reports that more than 99% of votes cast so far support the move, while also noting that Starknet's token lost nearly half of its value over the past week after a prior surge.

Standard Chartered raises its stablecoin outlook while noting market structure. Standard Chartered said stablecoin transaction activity continues to grow even though overall market valuation has plateaued. The bank projected stablecoin market capitalization of $2 trillion by 2030, later than an earlier projection, citing a roughly $309 billion plateau in the period referenced. In the same set of coverage, the European Banking Authority classified Circle 's USDC as a“significant e-money token” under MiCA-one of a limited number of projects granted that status.

Binance explores fundraising at a lower valuation than in 2022. Bloomberg reported that Binance is seeking up to $100 million in a private funding round that could value the exchange at $1 billion. The coverage notes this would be below the $4.5 billion pre-money valuation the company secured in 2022 when it raised $200 million in seed funding.

Weekly performance snapshot and broader narrative

The broader market was also under pressure in the same reporting window. Bitcoin was reported down about 3.8% to roughly $81,484, while Ethereum fell around 5.7% to about $2,386. XRP was down approximately 8.3% to $1.28, and total crypto market capitalization was cited at $2.72 trillion by CoinMarketCap.

Among large-cap peers, Monero was highlighted as a weekly winner in the report, with gains around 9.7%, while Starknet, Pump, and Raydium were among the largest decliners cited-consistent with the separate reporting about Starknet's governance-driven token weakness.

Separately, Bitwise's chief investment officer Matt Hougan argued in a quarterly market review that Q3 charts could point to a“crypto spring,” citing improvements across on-chain market activity and Bitwise's own large-cap index performance. The same review referenced US spot Bitcoin ETF inflows that brought year-to-date net flows back to positive territory.

As for risk and regulation, the coverage also highlighted policy moves in multiple jurisdictions, including Russia's planned restrictions on direct peer-to-peer crypto transactions from July 1, 2027, and developments around index provider rules that could affect certain crypto treasury companies.

For HEX watchers, the next crucial signals are less about memes and more about procedure: whether Turkish authorities formally charge Heart, how Interpol and Finland's enforcement pathways intersect, and what courts decide next. Those steps will determine whether the current market-cap drop is a short-term repricing or the start of a longer legal overhang for the token.

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