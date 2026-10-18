The Business Research Company

Automotive Steering Sensors Market Size and Share

The Business Research Company's Automotive Steering Sensors Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast at 8% CAGR

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The automotive steering sensors market is gaining significant attention as vehicle technologies evolve and safety requirements heighten. These sensors play a crucial role in enhancing vehicle control, safety systems, and driving comfort. Let's explore the current market size, the factors fueling its growth, key trends, and regional dynamics shaping its future.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Automotive Steering Sensors Market

The automotive steering sensors market has seen robust growth recently. It is projected to increase from $7.3 billion in 2025 to $7.91 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This expansion over the past years is driven by greater adoption of electronic power steering systems, increased demand for improved vehicle handling, wider implementation of vehicle stability control, and a focus on enhancing steering safety through electronic steering components. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $10.75 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.0%. Factors contributing to this growth include rising demand for precise steering sensing, expanded use of advanced steering assistance features, growing need for redundant sensor systems, and increasing integration of steering sensors with vehicle control systems. Key trends forecasted for the coming years involve uptake of high-accuracy steering angle sensors, integrated torque and position sensing solutions, redundant sensing systems, and compact, durable sensor designs, along with real-time steering input detection.

Download a free sample of the automotive steering sensors market report:



Understanding Automotive Steering Sensors and Their Functions

Automotive steering sensors are electronic devices designed to capture and measure various steering-related inputs such as steering wheel position, angle, torque, and rotational speed. These sensors feed real-time data to vehicle control systems, enabling functions like precise steering assistance, stability control, driver aid features, and enhanced vehicle handling. They are built to deliver high levels of accuracy, dependability, and durability in diverse driving conditions to ensure the vehicle operates safely and efficiently.

The Impact of Rising Vehicle Production on the Automotive Steering Sensors Market

One of the primary drivers behind the growth of the automotive steering sensors market is the increasing production of vehicles worldwide. Vehicle production encompasses the manufacturing and assembly of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and other motor vehicles equipped with mechanical, electrical, and electronic systems. The surge in vehicle manufacturing is fueled by growing transportation needs, as more consumers and businesses require vehicles for commuting, logistics, and other purposes. This growth directly increases the demand for steering sensors, which are essential components in electronic power steering, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and autonomous driving technologies. For example, in March 2024, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) reported that global car production reached 76 million units in 2023, marking a 10.2% increase over the previous year. Additionally, new car sales worldwide rose by nearly 10% compared to 2022. Such figures highlight how expanding vehicle production supports the rising demand for automotive steering sensors.

View the full automotive steering sensors market report:

?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Oct_PR

The Role of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems in Market Growth

Another major factor propelling the automotive steering sensors market is the growing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). These systems use sensors, cameras, and software to aid drivers by improving vehicle awareness, automating some driving tasks, and reducing collision risks. The increased implementation of ADAS is largely driven by heightened concerns about road safety and the desire to lower traffic accidents through real-time driver support and automated safety mechanisms. As ADAS technologies advance, they rely heavily on precise and reliable steering input monitoring, making automotive steering sensors indispensable for accurate and contactless measurement of steering angles and positions. For instance, in October 2024, the MITRE Corporation noted significant growth in ADAS market penetration, with 10 out of 14 ADAS features exceeding 50% adoption by the 2023 model year, and five features reaching over 90%. This widespread integration of ADAS is a key growth driver for the automotive steering sensors market.

Asia-Pacific Leading the Automotive Steering Sensors Market with Rapid Expansion

In terms of regional presence, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the automotive steering sensors market in 2025. This region is also expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers several important regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on the market's development and opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Automotive Steering Sensors Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast at 8% CAGR News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 19, 2026, 00:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.