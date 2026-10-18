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Automotive Nonwoven Fabrics Market Overview

The Business Research Company's The Automotive Nonwoven Fabrics Market Is Projected to Experience Robust Growth at a 7.7% CAGR Through 2030

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LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The automotive nonwoven fabrics market has experienced significant growth recently, fueled by evolving automotive industry demands and material innovations. As the automotive sector shifts towards lighter, more sustainable, and efficient solutions, nonwoven fabrics have become increasingly important. Let's explore the current market size, key drivers, regional trends, and future outlook for this dynamic segment.

Automotive Nonwoven Fabrics Market Size and Future Growth Outlook

The automotive nonwoven fabrics market is expanding steadily and is projected to continue on this upward trajectory. The market size is expected to rise from $20.11 billion in 2025 to $21.74 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This historical growth has been mainly driven by the rising demand for lightweight interior materials in vehicles, increased use of nonwoven fabrics within automotive interiors, growing need for thermal and acoustic insulation, and the overall increase in vehicle production and sales worldwide.

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Looking ahead, the market is forecast to grow even more robustly, reaching $29.24 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.7%. Key factors behind this expansion include greater adoption of recycled fiber-based automotive fabrics, the shift towards lightweight materials specifically for electric vehicles, heightened demand for advanced acoustic insulation, and the need for durable, multifunctional interior textiles. Sustainability trends also play a significant role, with an increasing preference for eco-friendly automotive materials. Prominent market trends involve the rising use of lightweight nonwoven fabrics, recycled and recyclable fiber materials, acoustic and thermal insulation products, and high-performance, long-lasting materials.

Understanding Automotive Nonwoven Fabrics and Their Benefits

Automotive nonwoven fabrics refer to textile materials made by bonding fibers together using mechanical, thermal, or chemical processes instead of traditional weaving or knitting. These fabrics offer a combination of lightweight construction, durability, breathability, and cost efficiency. They provide excellent thermal insulation, sound absorption, filtration, and cushioning, which enhances vehicle comfort. Additionally, their use helps reduce overall vehicle weight, improving fuel efficiency while supporting sustainability goals through the utilization of recycled and recyclable fibers.

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The Role of Electric Vehicles in Driving Market Growth

One of the most significant growth catalysts for the automotive nonwoven fabrics market is the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). These vehicles, powered fully or partially by electric motors and rechargeable batteries, are gaining popularity due to environmental concerns. Consumers, businesses, and governments are pushing for cleaner transportation options to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality, and lessen reliance on fossil fuels. This shift is boosting demand for nonwoven fabrics that are lightweight, flame resistant, and offer acoustic insulation-qualities essential for enhancing battery safety and overall energy efficiency in EVs.

For example, in January 2025, Cox Automotive, a US-based system software company, reported that electric vehicle sales in 2023 reached 1,212,758 units, marking a 49% increase from the previous year. Moreover, 2024 sales continued this upward trend, growing by 7.3% to 1,301,411 units. This surge in EV adoption is a clear driver behind the rising demand for automotive nonwoven fabrics.

Regional Market Dynamics in Automotive Nonwoven Fabrics

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market for automotive nonwoven fabrics, reflecting the region's rapid industrial growth and expanding automotive production. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers additional regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on evolving market dynamics and opportunities.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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The Automotive Nonwoven Fabrics Market Is Projected to Experience Robust Growth at a 7.7% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 19, 2026, 00:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional



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