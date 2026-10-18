Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Housing, Inflation Figures Featured Next Week

Housing, Inflation Figures Featured Next Week


Date: 2026-10-18 08:28:28

(MENAFN- Baystreet)

Monday

U.S. Economic Lookahead- NAHB Housing Market Index (Oct.)

Featured Earnings -Fifth Third Bancorp (NYSE: FITB) (Q3) EPS of $1.09, compared to 93 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ: STLD) (Q3) EPS of $5.71, compared to $2.74 in the prior-year quarter.

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE: WRB) (Q3) EPS of $1.14, compared to $1.10 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Consumer Price Index (Sept.) CPI rose 3.0% year over year in August, matching the 3.0% increase in July. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI increased 0.2% in August.

Tuesday

Economic Lookahead- Housing Starts (Sept.)

Pending Home Sales (Sept.)

U.S. Featured Earnings - GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) (Q3) EPS of $2.01, compared to 66 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) (Q3) EPS of $2.32, compared to $2.24 in the prior-year quarter.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) (Q3) EPS of 82 cents, compared to 59 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S. Featured Earnings –Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) (Q3) EPS of 22 cents, compared to 37 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) (Q3) EPS of $2.17, compared to $1.26 in the prior-year quarter.

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) (Q3) EPS of $2.04, compared to $1.86 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada Featured Earnings - Waste Connections (T) (Q3) EPS of $1.52, compared to $1.50 in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead Initial jobless claims (Oct. 24)

Leading Indicators (Sept.)

U.S. Featured Earnings- The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) (Q1) EPS of $1.89, compared to $1.99 in the prior-year quarter

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) (Q3) EPS of $3.47, compared to $3.08 in the prior-year quarter.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) (Q3) EPS of $3.97, compared to $1.64 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada Economic Lookahead Raw Materials Price Index (Sept.) In August, the index tacked on 3.1%, and 13.5% year-over-year.

Industrial Product Price Index (Sept.) In August, the index gained 1.3%, and 13.5% year-over-year.

Canada Featured Earnings – FirstService (T) (Q3) EPS of $1.87, compared to $1.75 in the prior-year quarter.

Mullen Group Ltd. (T) EPS of 41 cents, compared to 37 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Winpak Ltd. (T) (Q3) EPS of 64 cents, compared to 57 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S. – Economic Lookahead – Flash Manufacturing PMI (Oct.)

Services PMI (Oct.)

U. Michigan Final Consumer Survey (Oct.)

Featured Earnings

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) (Q3) EPS of $4.50, compared to $4.14 in the prior-year quarter.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) (Q2) EPS of $4.14, compared to $3.88 in the prior-year quarter.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) (Q2) EPS of $2.99, compared to $2.81 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada -Economic Lookahead - Retail Trade (Aug.) Retail sales decreased 0.7% to $73.7 billion in July.

New Housing Price Index (Sept.) The index fell 0.1% month over month in August, matching the decline recorded in July.

Canada Featured Earnings – Corus Entertainment (T.B) (Q4) EPS for loss of nine cents, compared to loss of 15 cents in the prior-year quarter

Li-FT Power Ltd. (V) (Q3) EPS for loss of eight cents, identical to the prior-year quarter

Rogers Communications Inc Class B (T:RCI.B) (Q3) EPS of $1.24, compared to $1.15 in the prior-year quarter

MENAFN18102026000212011056ID1111828089


Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search