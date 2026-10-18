Housing, Inflation Figures Featured Next Week
Monday
U.S. Economic Lookahead- NAHB Housing Market Index (Oct.)
Featured Earnings -Fifth Third Bancorp (NYSE: FITB) (Q3) EPS of $1.09, compared to 93 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ: STLD) (Q3) EPS of $5.71, compared to $2.74 in the prior-year quarter.
W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE: WRB) (Q3) EPS of $1.14, compared to $1.10 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Consumer Price Index (Sept.) CPI rose 3.0% year over year in August, matching the 3.0% increase in July. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI increased 0.2% in August.
Tuesday
Economic Lookahead- Housing Starts (Sept.)
Pending Home Sales (Sept.)
U.S. Featured Earnings - GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) (Q3) EPS of $2.01, compared to 66 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) (Q3) EPS of $2.32, compared to $2.24 in the prior-year quarter.
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) (Q3) EPS of 82 cents, compared to 59 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Wednesday
U.S. Featured Earnings –Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) (Q3) EPS of 22 cents, compared to 37 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) (Q3) EPS of $2.17, compared to $1.26 in the prior-year quarter.
SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) (Q3) EPS of $2.04, compared to $1.86 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada Featured Earnings - Waste Connections (T) (Q3) EPS of $1.52, compared to $1.50 in the prior-year quarter.
Thursday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead Initial jobless claims (Oct. 24)
Leading Indicators (Sept.)
U.S. Featured Earnings- The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) (Q1) EPS of $1.89, compared to $1.99 in the prior-year quarter
Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) (Q3) EPS of $3.47, compared to $3.08 in the prior-year quarter.
Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) (Q3) EPS of $3.97, compared to $1.64 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada Economic Lookahead Raw Materials Price Index (Sept.) In August, the index tacked on 3.1%, and 13.5% year-over-year.
Industrial Product Price Index (Sept.) In August, the index gained 1.3%, and 13.5% year-over-year.
Canada Featured Earnings – FirstService (T) (Q3) EPS of $1.87, compared to $1.75 in the prior-year quarter.
Mullen Group Ltd. (T) EPS of 41 cents, compared to 37 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Winpak Ltd. (T) (Q3) EPS of 64 cents, compared to 57 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Friday
U.S. – Economic Lookahead – Flash Manufacturing PMI (Oct.)
Services PMI (Oct.)
U. Michigan Final Consumer Survey (Oct.)
Featured Earnings
American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) (Q3) EPS of $4.50, compared to $4.14 in the prior-year quarter.
General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) (Q2) EPS of $4.14, compared to $3.88 in the prior-year quarter.
Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) (Q2) EPS of $2.99, compared to $2.81 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada -Economic Lookahead - Retail Trade (Aug.) Retail sales decreased 0.7% to $73.7 billion in July.
New Housing Price Index (Sept.) The index fell 0.1% month over month in August, matching the decline recorded in July.
Canada Featured Earnings – Corus Entertainment (T.B) (Q4) EPS for loss of nine cents, compared to loss of 15 cents in the prior-year quarter
Li-FT Power Ltd. (V) (Q3) EPS for loss of eight cents, identical to the prior-year quarter
Rogers Communications Inc Class B (T:RCI.B) (Q3) EPS of $1.24, compared to $1.15 in the prior-year quarter
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