CTSI-Global Delivers 'Touchless Workflow' For Global Operations

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Lucille Lepez, VP of CTSI-Global APAC and EMEA Operations.

Streamline global logistics management, including invoicing, tax requirements, and corporate governance via CTSI-Global APAC Operations.

- Lucille Lepez

SINGAPORE, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lucille Lepez, Vice President of APAC and EMEA Operations, has been with CTSI-Global for 16 years. During her tenure, she has helped expand the company's capabilities across these markets, bringing greater automation and integration to a service that has historically required significant manual processing. “At CTSI-Global, we go beyond audit and validation. We transform carrier invoices into ERP-ready transactions," said Lepez.

APAC Operations for CTSI-Global is based in Singapore, providing local experts who understand the complex structure of global enterprises and the specific supply chain management needs of each client.

“The role of a [freight audit and payment] provider has evolved significantly, from a vendor that simply validates invoices against contracted rate cards, to a strategic business partner that can support clients' intelligence, sourcing and forecasting needs. FAP providers are also expected to integrate with logistics, ERP, and payment platforms, code invoices, and adapt to the varying compliance and business requirements of different regions around the world,” said Lepez.

"Our solutions deliver a touchless workflow that automates the capture, coding, approval, and ERP integration of freight spend, significantly reducing administrative workload, improving efficiency, and accelerating financial visibility," highlighted Lepez.

By integrating client systems with the CTSI-Global network of global operations, organizations benefit from a single scalable solution that provides centralized visibility, standardized controls, and consistent service delivery across all regions.

“Our local expert teams leverage deep industry expertise, innovative technology, and a consultative approach to help clients stay ahead of evolving compliance requirements," added Lepez. Freight invoice compliance management streamlines the fine points of international shipping, including e-invoicing, taxes such as GST, VAT, and WHT, tax reporting mandates, and corporate governance.

About CTSI-Global: CTSI-Global leads the way as a logistics solutions and technology provider for global businesses. CTSI-Global provides freight audit and payment, parcel spend management, Honeybee TMS, consulting, and supply chain intelligence solutions. Founded in Memphis in 1957, CTSI-Global has global offices in the US, APAC, and EMEA and processes $32 billion in transportation spend annually.

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CTSI-Global Delivers 'Touchless Workflow' for Global Operations News Provided By CTSI-Global October 19, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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