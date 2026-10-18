Automotive Powertrain Market Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company's Analysis of Automotive Powertrain Market Segmentation Highlights Significant Growth Opportunities Through 2030

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The automotive powertrain sector has witnessed significant expansion in recent years, reflecting the dynamic shifts in vehicle technology and consumer preferences. As advancements continue and environmental regulations tighten, this market is set for further growth. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dominance, and future prospects shaping this important automotive segment.

Automotive Powertrain Market Size and Growth Expectations

The automotive powertrain market has shown robust growth lately, with its value projected to increase from $460.67 billion in 2025 to $498.38 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This historical growth can be linked to factors such as rising vehicle production, heightened demand for better fuel efficiency, broader adoption of advanced transmission systems, increased need for dependable powertrain parts, and the expansion of automotive aftermarket services.

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Looking ahead, the powertrain market is poised for continued expansion, expected to reach $629.42 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.0%. The forecasted growth stems from the increasing demand for high-performance powertrain solutions, a surge in vehicle electrification, a focus on lightweight components, wider use of advanced thermal management systems, and the trend toward integrated powertrain architectures. Key market trends include growing acceptance of advanced transmission technologies, demand for more efficient powertrains, adoption of sophisticated thermal management, emphasis on reduced component weight, and the need for enhanced durability and reliability.

Understanding the Automotive Powertrain System

The automotive powertrain encompasses all components involved in generating, controlling, and transmitting power to move a vehicle. It is a critical part of vehicle engineering that directly impacts performance, fuel efficiency, reliability, and adherence to evolving automotive regulations and standards.

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The Impact of Vehicle Electrification on Market Growth

One of the strongest factors driving expansion in the automotive powertrain market is the shift toward vehicle electrification. This involves moving away from traditional internal combustion engines to electric powertrains powered by electric motors and batteries. The main motivation behind this transition is stringent government emission limits and decarbonization goals worldwide, which are pushing automakers to invest heavily in electrified powertrain technologies while phasing out conventional systems. As electric vehicles gain popularity, the demand for advanced electric powertrain components – the essential building blocks of EVs – rises correspondingly. For instance, in June 2024, the International Council on Clean Transportation reported that new electric light-duty vehicle sales in the United States reached around 1.4 million in 2023, up from nearly 1 million in 2022, increasing their market share to about 9%. This growing vehicle electrification trend is a key driver behind the automotive powertrain market's expansion.

Leading Region in Automotive Powertrain Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the automotive powertrain market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region over the upcoming years. The market analysis covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive global perspective on market trends and growth opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Analysis of Automotive Powertrain Market Segmentation Highlights Significant Growth Opportunities Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 19, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional



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