Nearly 2,400 Arrested In France During Protests Over Cost Of Living

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 18 (Petra) -- Nearly 2,400 people were arrested in France on Saturday during a day of protests against the rising cost of living that was marred by violence, while around 1,000 police and gendarmes were injured, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP), citing figures released by the French Interior Ministry on Sunday.

A separate tally put the number of people detained during the day of rioting and disorder at 2,397. The unrest involved violence and widespread looting, while 997 police officers and gendarmes were injured, seven of them seriously.

//Petra// AF