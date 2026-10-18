Zaha Center Highlights 'Green Wheelz' Initiative At Arab International Plastics Exhibition

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 18 (Petra) -- The Zaha Cultural Center participated in the opening of the Arab International Exhibition for Plastics, Cosmetics, Packaging, and Wrapping Industries, held on Sunday under the patronage of HRH Princess Alia Tabbaa.

The exhibition highlighted the "Green Wheelz" initiative, aimed at enhancing environmental awareness, recycling plastic bottles and caps, and contributing to the construction of Amman's first inclusive school for children with cerebral palsy.

According to a center statement, the project seeks to reduce plastic waste by collecting and recycling bottles and caps made of PET and PP polymers, fostering a culture of sustainability and environmental responsibility while directing eco-friendly efforts toward humanitarian and sustainable development goals.

CEO of the Zaha Cultural Center, Rania Sbeih, stated that the "Green Wheelz" project serves as an exemplary model for community-driven environmental action. By converting plastic waste into sustainable value, the initiative protects the environment while supporting the creation of an inclusive educational facility for children with cerebral palsy in Amman.

Sbeih added that the center's participation aims to showcase and nurture the talents and skills of its members by offering them opportunities to take part in community forums, encouraging creative expression and youth empowerment.

The Zaha Cultural Center expressed its appreciation to the Arab Federation for Exhibitions and International Conferences (AFEIC) for providing the platform to promote the environmental and humanitarian objectives of "Green Wheelz" and feature the talents of its youth members.

//Petra// AF