Education Minister, EU Ambassador Discuss Advancing Educational, Research Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 18 (Petra) -- Minister of Education and Human Resources Development, Azmi Mahafzah, met on Sunday in his office with the Ambassador of the European Union to Jordan, Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas.

During the meeting, Mahafzah emphasized the depth of cooperative relations between Jordan and the European Union, exploring avenues to further expand collaboration across various sectors, particularly education.

He highlighted key development plans and initiatives implemented by the ministry across the educational spectrum, stressing the value of the Jordan-EU partnership and the importance of sustained coordination.

Mahafzah also pointed to bilateral ties in higher education, highlighting the need for enhanced academic networking between Jordanian and EU universities to advance joint educational programs and scientific research.

Both sides praised the success of Jordan-EU cooperation under the Erasmus+ program, calling for building upon this model to broaden the participation of Jordanian universities and research institutions in the Horizon Europe program, thereby opening new opportunities for joint scientific research, innovation, and collaborative projects.

The two officials underscored the importance of establishing institutional support networks to enable Jordanian research centers and universities to fully leverage opportunities offered through the global research framework.

Attended by Director of the Ministry's Projects and Follow-up Unit, Karam Shabsough, the meeting reaffirmed the continuation of scholarship programs and academic exchange initiatives for students and faculty, which provide hundreds of EU-funded opportunities annually.

For his part, Chatzisavas reiterated the EU's commitment to its close partnership with Jordan, expressing readiness to broaden future cooperation and support programs that drive youth and human resources development across the Kingdom.

Chatzisavas extended an invitation to Mahafzah to participate in upcoming events and initiatives organized by the EU Delegation in Amman.

//Petra// AF