Russian Forces Strike Industrial Facility In Rivne Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Rivne Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Russian forces attacked one of the production facilities in the Rivne region, as a result of which it suspended operations,” the post said.

According to Oleksandr Koval, Head of the regional administration, there were no casualties.

Two people injured in Russian strike on enterprise inregion

As reported, Russian forces launched a massive attack on civilian infrastructure in Rivne and the surrounding area in the morning of October 18, causing fires to break out.