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Russian Forces Strike Industrial Facility In Rivne Region

Russian Forces Strike Industrial Facility In Rivne Region


Date: 2026-10-18 07:36:30

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Rivne Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Russian forces attacked one of the production facilities in the Rivne region, as a result of which it suspended operations,” the post said.

According to Oleksandr Koval, Head of the regional administration, there were no casualties.

Read also: Two people injured in Russian strike on enterprise in Rivne region

As reported, Russian forces launched a massive attack on civilian infrastructure in Rivne and the surrounding area in the morning of October 18, causing fires to break out.

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UkrinForm

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