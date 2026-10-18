Russian Forces Strike Industrial Facility In Rivne Region
“Russian forces attacked one of the production facilities in the Rivne region, as a result of which it suspended operations,” the post said.
According to Oleksandr Koval, Head of the regional administration, there were no casualties.Read also: Two people injured in Russian strike on enterprise in Rivne region
As reported, Russian forces launched a massive attack on civilian infrastructure in Rivne and the surrounding area in the morning of October 18, causing fires to break out.
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