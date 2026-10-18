Russian Attacks Leave 19,000 Consumers Without Power In Ternopil Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration Taras Pastukh reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The Ternopil region has come under UAV attacks over the past 24 hours. A large enterprise in Chortkiv and several energy facilities in the Kremenets district were hit. As a result, the enemy has left nearly 19,000 consumers in 89 settlements without electricity. All necessary services have been deployed to work at the sites, and we are coordinating the response,” he wrote.

According to Pastukh, by Sunday evening, fires at the sites of the strikes had been extinguished, and power workers were restoring the networks.

“We expect to restore power to most of the settlements that were cut off by the end of the day. Points of Invincibility have been set up in Kremenets, where residents of the city and surrounding areas can receive basic assistance,” the regional administration head said.

Russian forces launch another attack on critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia region

As reported, a Russian drone struck an energy facility in the Ternopil region, leaving some consumers without electricity.