Zelensky Says Possible US Siding With Russia Would Be 'Historic Mistake'
“We want to trust him [Trump – ed.]. I hope that he will change his decisions, because I think that it's all mistakes, and it will not help us, and it will not help United States,” the Ukrainian President said.
According to Zelensky,“if these two countries [the United States and Russia – ed.] are together... we will not prevail and we will not be able to stand Russia.”
The President of Ukraine said it was a“pity” Trump had waived the sanctions in a bill named for the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, who he said was“a great supporter of peace and of Ukraine.”
“He invested his life and time because he really believed in Ukraine,” Zelensky said.Read also: Zelensky discusses next steps in diplomacy with Trump's representative
As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky said that the United States had resumed intelligence sharing with Ukraine after suspending it for a period of time.
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