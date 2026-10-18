France Unrest: Macron Blames Far-Left Groups For Violence

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The French President said this in a televised address on Sunday evening, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Unrestrained violence was carried out in French cities by rioters from far-left groups, joined by numerous criminals. Shops were looted, and public buildings, businesses and town halls were attacked. Watching these scenes, we all asked ourselves: how can French people do this to France?” Macron said.

He mentioned the arson attacks on the town hall in Limoges and the tourist office in Lyon, the break-in at Marseille City Hall, and the attack on the prefect's residence in Bordeaux, stressing that there was no justification, explanation or excuse for these acts.

“Those who destroyed property must pay. Those who looted must compensate for the damage... Those who tried to overthrow the Republic must answer for it,” the President stressed.

The head of state promised that the investigation would be conducted“with all the necessary rigor, as quickly as possible.” He also instructed the government, in particular Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, to draw all necessary conclusions regarding intelligence gathering and the early detection of threats to prevent such incidents from happening again.

To protect cities, public buildings and shops, prefects, together with mayors, will determine the necessary measures, including possible bans on certain gatherings.

At the same time, Macron called for a distinction to be made between protesters who took to the streets to voice their demands and those responsible for the rioting.

“We must never confuse them with those who destroyed, smashed and looted,” he said, acknowledging that French people's concerns about the rising cost of living and higher fuel prices were legitimate. The President linked these problems to the consequences of the conflict in the Gulf, in which“France did not participate.” He also said that starting Monday, he would continue international efforts to secure fuel and gas supplies for France.

Macron acknowledged young people's concerns about their future, living conditions and education. According to him, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu will hold meetings with trade unions, student organizations, community representatives and lawmakers in the coming days to develop responses to social demands. He promised government support to shop owners whose businesses were affected.

“We will remain unwavering. A willingness to listen and engage in dialogue does not mean either weakness or impunity,” the French President stressed.

detains 1,800 after unrest as damage estimated at hundreds of millions of euro

As reported, mass protests against the rising cost of living took place across France on October 17, with clashes, arson and looting reported in several cities. According to figures released by the Interior Ministry in the evening of October 18, 2,397 people were detained during Saturday's events. A total of 997 police officers and gendarmes were injured, seven of them seriously.

Photo: Élysée