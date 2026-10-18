War Update: 173 Clashes On Front Line, Fiercest Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported in the General Staff's battlefield update as of 22:00.

“A total of 173 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched 55 airstrikes, dropping 178 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5,745 kamikaze drones to strike targets and carried out 1,932 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops,” the statement said.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces launched three assaults, conducted two airstrikes using six guided aerial bombs, and shelled the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 47 times, one of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy did not conduct any assaults.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces made six attempts to improve their positions, launching assaults toward Kupiansk and Radkivka.

In the Lyman sector, four Russian attempts to advance near Zarichne and toward Lyman were repelled. One more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces halted one attempt by Russian forces to advance near Kryva Luka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any assaults.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 16 Russian assaults near Kostiantynivka and toward Rozkishne , Mykolaipillia, and Novohryhorivka.

Ukraine's Defense Forces strike Russian drone facility, missile brigade supply depot

The enemy launched 22 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. Russian forces attempted to advance near Matiasheve and Molodetske as well as toward Toretske, Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Svitle, Dobropillia, Myrne, Serhiivka, and Filiia.

According to preliminary estimates, 47 Russian troops were killed and two wounded in the sector today. Ukrainian forces destroyed three vehicles, three pieces of special equipment and one shelter. Another 11 vehicles, one artillery system, one electronic warfare system and 46 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 110 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka secto r, the enemy did not conduct any assaults.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled nine Russian attacks toward Rizdvianka, Ternuvate, Vozdvyzhivka, Hirke, Novoselivka, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian forces attempted to improve their positions by launching one attack near Plavni.

In the Dnipro River sector, Russian forces did not conduct any assaults.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the other sectors, the General Staff said.

As Ukrinform reported, total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine amounted to approximately 1,565,060 personnel as of October 18, 2026.

Photo: Ministry of Defense