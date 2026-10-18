Kramatorsk Authorities Debunk Fake Claim About Property Seizures For AFU
The city council stressed that the Kramatorsk City Military Administration neither issued nor distributed any such document.
“This is yet another Russian disinformation campaign aimed at sowing panic, undermining trust in the Ukrainian military and creating tensions among city residents,” the city council said.
Residents are urged to rely only on official information sources and not to help spread fake information.Read also: Russian propaganda spreading fake stories about convicts, military recruitment officers and leaving Ukraine
As reported by Ukrinform, enemy propaganda had circulated a fake claim that a“Ukrainian air defense missile” had hit a building in Pryluky, in an attempt to shift responsibility for Russian strikes.
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