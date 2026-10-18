Vehicle Breaches Security Fence At Germany's Leipzig/Halle Airport

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A vehicle of unknown origin appears to have breached the security fence at Leipzig/Halle Airport in Germany, prompting a police search and the temporary closure of the airport's northern runway.

According to Leipzig police, airport employees discovered damage to the perimeter fence at around 11 pm on 17 October. Officers were dispatched to the scene amid concerns that unauthorised individuals might have entered the airport grounds.

Police closed the northern runway and launched an extensive search of the surrounding area. The southern runway remained operational, allowing passenger and cargo flights to continue without significant restrictions.

The damage to the fence suggested that a vehicle had broken through it. However, an initial search found no unauthorised persons, suspicious objects or vehicle that could be linked to the incident.

A German police spokesperson told Reuters that the vehicle had apparently travelled several metres inside the airport grounds before leaving. Investigators are examining whether the damage was caused deliberately or resulted from a traffic accident.

Following the completion of police inspections, the northern runway reopened on 18 October.

The incident comes amid heightened attention to security at the airport. In August, an alleged sabotage attempt involving a Ukrainian An-124 Ruslan transport aircraft was reported at Leipzig/Halle Airport.

It remains unclear whether the latest fence breach was connected to that earlier incident. Police have not established the cause of the damage or identified a vehicle suspected of involvement.

Investigations are continuing.