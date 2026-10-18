Gulf States Condemn Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia And Pledge Support

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The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has condemned repeated attacks by Yemen's Iran aligned Houthi movement on Saudi Arabia, pledging support for the kingdom and warning that aggression against any member state affects the entire bloc.

In a statement issued on Sunday following a meeting of foreign ministers in Manama, Bahrain, the GCC said an attack on any of its six member states would be considered an attack affecting all members. The bloc comprises Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The statement reaffirmed the members' commitment to a joint defence agreement and Saudi Arabia's right to take measures to protect its security and territory.

The condemnation came after the Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis reported that it had intercepted two drones near Riyadh and in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province early on Sunday. Another drone had been intercepted near the Saudi capital several hours earlier, although the coalition did not identify those responsible for launching it.

Gulf foreign ministers accused the Houthis of carrying out deadly attacks on civilian airports and critical infrastructure, warning of the threat posed by the group to regional security.

They also called for stricter enforcement of the United Nations arms embargo against the Houthis and urged countries to formally designate the movement as a terrorist organisation.

The ministers welcomed a statement issued by the United Nations Security Council on 15 October condemning Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and threats to shipping in the Red Sea.

The developments highlight continuing security concerns across the Arabian Peninsula and the strategic importance of protecting vital maritime routes and civilian infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Yemen's internationally recognised government has separately appealed to the Security Council to take action against Houthi attacks on residential areas and state facilities.

In letters addressed to UN Secretary General António Guterres and Aglaia Balta, the Security Council president for October, the Yemeni government cited an attack on the presidential palace in Aden, where the government is temporarily based.

The appeal adds to mounting diplomatic pressure on the Houthis amid concerns over the escalation of attacks in Yemen and the wider region.

The GCC's statement signals a collective commitment to Saudi Arabia's security, while its call for tighter arms embargo enforcement reflects broader efforts to contain the threat posed by the Houthis to Gulf states and international shipping.