Lebanon Urges Iran To Appoint New Ambassador To Beirut
Lebanon has called on Iran to appoint a new ambassador to Beirut as the two countries seek to resolve ongoing diplomatic issues, Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri has said.
Mitri explained the reasons behind the ban on Iranian aircraft landing at Beirut airport, noting that Beirut had invited Tehran to appoint a new ambassador to Lebanon.
He added that efforts to address the diplomatic difficulties between the two countries were continuing.
Source: Middle East News
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