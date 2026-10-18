Senior Lecturer in Digital Cultures, Australian Research Council DECRA fellow, University of Sydney

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Dr Olga Boichak is a Senior Lecturer in Digital Cultures at the University of Sydney. She is a sociologist researching the role of information and communication technologies in shaping public perception and outcomes of wars. She is the author of over 30 research articles that lay the groundwork for new directions in the studies of information warfare, particularly in the areas of participatory war, influence operations, digital humanitarianism, and open-source intelligence. Currently, she is an Australian Research Council DECRA Fellow working on a project that maps colonial topographies of digital sovereignty, as well as chief investigator on a suite of research projects that explore digital and social media in a geopolitical context.

–present Lecturer in Digital Cultures, University of Sydney

2019 Syracuse University, PhD/Social Science

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