Research Fellow in Digital Childhoods, Deakin University

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Kate Mannell is a Research Fellow at Deakin University in the ARC Centre of Excellence for the Digital Child. Her research focuses on the design, governance, and use of digital technologies, with a particular focus on their role in the lives of families and young people. Her current projects include an examination of public discourse around children's screen time, an analysis of the platformisation of family life, and a project developed in partnership with the Indigenous community organisation, Gunya Meta She has recently published research in New Media & Society, Cultural Studies, and Social Media + Society and her research has been covered by media outlets including The Atlantic, The Guardian, the ABC, and The Conversation.

–present Research Fellow in Digital Childhoods, Deakin University

2021 University of Melbourne, PhD

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