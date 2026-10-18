Michael Wesley

Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Global, Culture and Engagement), The University of Melbourne

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Professor Wesley is an expert in international affairs with extensive experience in international strategy and relations, and has worked in higher education, government and the private sector. He has published on Australian foreign policy, Asia's international relations and strategic affairs, and the politics of state-building interventions.

Previously, Professor Wesley was Professor of International Affairs and Dean of the College of Asia and the Pacific at the Australian National University and the Director of the Coral Bell School of Asia Pacific Affairs at ANU. He has also held positions as the Executive Director of the Lowy Institute for International Policy, Director of the Griffith Asia Institute at Griffith University, and Assistant Director-General for Transnational Issues at the Office of National Assessments. He has a PhD in International Relations from the University of St Andrews.