Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Rakime Elmir

Rakime Elmir


Date: 2026-10-18 07:35:57

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor in Nursing and Midwifery, Western Sydney University
Profile Articles

Dr Rakime Elmir is an Associate Professor in the School of Nursing and Midwifery at Western Sydney University. She has several years experience as an academic and midwife and continues to work in a large tertiary hospital.
Rakime's doctoral work focused on women's experiences of severe postpartum haemorrhage and emergency hysterectomy. A key finding from Rakime's doctoral work was the distress experienced by the women's partners. Rakime conducted a study into father's experience of traumatic birth. Midwives experiences perspectives and experiences of obstetric emergencies has also been studied by Rakime.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer School of Nursing and Midwifery, Western Sydney University
Education
  • 2012 Western Sydney University, PhD

The Conversation

MENAFN18102026000199003603ID1111827954


The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search