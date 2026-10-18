Associate Professor in Nursing and Midwifery, Western Sydney University

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Dr Rakime Elmir is an Associate Professor in the School of Nursing and Midwifery at Western Sydney University. She has several years experience as an academic and midwife and continues to work in a large tertiary hospital.

Rakime's doctoral work focused on women's experiences of severe postpartum haemorrhage and emergency hysterectomy. A key finding from Rakime's doctoral work was the distress experienced by the women's partners. Rakime conducted a study into father's experience of traumatic birth. Midwives experiences perspectives and experiences of obstetric emergencies has also been studied by Rakime.

–present Lecturer School of Nursing and Midwifery, Western Sydney University

2012 Western Sydney University, PhD

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