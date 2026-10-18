Associate Professor and Cinema and Screen Studies Discipline Leader, Swinburne University of Technology

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Associate Professor Liam Burke is the discipline leader of Cinema and Screen Studies at Swinburne University of Technology, Australia, where he is also a member of the Centre for Transformative Media Technologies. Liam has published widely on comic books, animation, adaptation, transmedia storytelling, and media and national identity. His books include The Comic Book Film Adaptation, Superhero Movies, and the edited collections Fan Phenomena Batman and The Superhero Symbol. Prior to entering academia Liam worked for a number of arts organisations including the Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA). Liam is a chief investigator of the Australian Children's Television Cultures (ACTF) research group, which is supported by the Australian Children's Television Foundation (ACTF)

Twitter: @burkeliam

–present Associate professor, Swinburne University of Technology

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