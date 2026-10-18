Pietro Pollo
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Visiting Fellow, Evolution and Ecology Research Centre, UNSW
I am a behavioural ecologist and evolutionary biologist, mainly focusing on topics related to reproduction.Experience
- –present Visiting Fellow, UNSW
- 2023 University of New South Wales, PhD
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment