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Pietro Pollo

Pietro Pollo


Date: 2026-10-18 07:35:54

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Visiting Fellow, Evolution and Ecology Research Centre, UNSW
Profile Articles

I am a behavioural ecologist and evolutionary biologist, mainly focusing on topics related to reproduction.

Experience
  • –present Visiting Fellow, UNSW
Education
  • 2023 University of New South Wales, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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