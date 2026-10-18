Scalare Launches Equityroom, Adding A Subscription Revenue Stream To Its Founder Ecosystem

October 18, 2026 6:00 PM EDT | Source: Scalare Partners

Highlights

EquityRoom, Scalare's startup fundraising, data room and equity management platform, launched on 6 October 2026. 11 paying customers at launch, with a further 35 customers on trial. Subscription model adds a scalable, recurring revenue stream to the Group's products and services business. Built for founders across Scalare's ecosystem of around 40,000 active founders and alumni. Developed and funded by Scalare, and operated by EquityRoom Pty Ltd, which is 51% owned by Scalare.

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2026) - Scalare Partners Holdings Limited (ASX: SCP) ("Scalare" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the launch of EquityRoom, a platform that gives startup founders a single place to prepare for, run and manage their capital raises.

EquityRoom went live on 6 October 2026 and had 11 paying customers at launch, with a further 35 customers on trial. The platform earns subscription revenue, which Scalare expects to become a scalable, recurring revenue stream within the Group's products and services business.

Built for the Scalare ecosystem

Raising capital is one of the most demanding stages in a founder's journey. EquityRoom brings fundraising, data room and equity management together in one platform, allowing founders to become investor-ready, run their raise and manage their equity in one place.

The platform complements Scalare's existing founder brands, including Inhouse Ventures, Fishburners, Tank Stream Labs, Planet Startup and the Australian Technologies Competition. A founder may first engage with Scalare through an event, a program or a workspace. EquityRoom gives that founder a product that supports them through each capital raise as their business grows.

Scalare's community of around 40,000 active founders and alumni, and the more than 10,530 startups the Group has supported, provide EquityRoom with a ready base of potential customers.

Ownership

EquityRoom was developed and funded by Scalare. It is operated by EquityRoom Pty Ltd, which is 51% owned by Scalare and 49% owned by its founder, Scalare Partner Tim Griffiths.

Management commentary

Chief Executive Officer Carolyn Breeze commented: "EquityRoom gives founders across our ecosystem a better way to prepare for and manage their capital raises, and adds a subscription revenue stream that we expect to grow over time.

"Having 11 paying customers at launch, with 35 more on trial, is a strong early signal of demand. Our focus now is converting those trials and taking EquityRoom to the wider Scalare network."

EquityRoom founder Tim Griffiths commented: "Founders tell us the hardest part of a raise is keeping everything in order while still running the business. EquityRoom puts the data room, the raise and the cap table in one place, so founders can spend less time on administration and more time in front of investors."

Next steps

Scalare's priorities for EquityRoom are to convert trial customers to paying subscribers and to grow its customer base across the Group's founder communities and national workspace network.

The Company will release its Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 shortly.

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Scalare Partners Holdings Limited.

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