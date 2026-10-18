Scalare Launches Equityroom, Adding A Subscription Revenue Stream To Its Founder Ecosystem
| Carolyn Breeze
Chief Executive Officer
Scalare Partners
+61 408 606 046
...
| Giles Bourne
Co-Founding Partner and Director
Scalare Partners
+61 409 548 096
...
About Scalare Partners
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Scalare Partners Holdings Limited (ASX: SCP) is building Australia's most comprehensive founder ecosystem, supporting technology entrepreneurs from idea through to global scale.
Through its portfolio of leading founder brands, including Fishburners, Tank Stream Labs, The Founders Union, Planet Startup, Tech Ready Women, Inhouse Ventures, EquityRoom and the Australian Technologies Competition, Scalare provides founders with the community, workspace, advisory services, education, corporate connections, investment pathways and growth support needed to build successful technology businesses.
Collectively, the Group has a combined community of around 40,000 active founders and alumni, has supported over 10,530 startups throughout their growth journey, and its alumni have raised more than $5.4 billion in funding. Through more than 7,000 startup and innovation events, strategic corporate partnerships and investment initiatives, Scalare continues to strengthen Australia's innovation ecosystem.
Operating across Australia with an expanding international network, Scalare generates recurring revenue through coworking, advisory, founder programs, corporate partnerships and innovation services, while also investing in selected high-growth technology companies. By bringing together capital, capability and community, Scalare creates long-term value for founders, corporate partners and shareholders.
Forward-Looking Statements
Scalare Partners prepared this release using available information. Statements about future capital expenditures, potential investments, operating activities and the Company's business plan and timing are forward-looking statements. The Company believes such statements are reasonable, but it cannot guarantee their accuracy. Forward-looking information is often identified by words like "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecast", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words, including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events, or results that may, could, would, might, or will occur or be taken or achieved. The Company's actual results, performance and achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. The information, opinions, and conclusions in this release are not warranted for fairness, accuracy, completeness, or correctness. To the maximum extent permitted by the law, none of Scalare Partners, its directors, employees, agents, advisers, or any other person accepts any liability, including liability arising from fault or negligence, for any loss arising from the use of this release or its contents or otherwise in connection with it.
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Source: Scalare Partners
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