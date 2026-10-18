One Day To Go: Four Core Highlights Of The 2026 Icaur International User Summit



With just one day to go, the 2026 iCAUR International User Summit will feature four core highlights under the theme "Classic Never Fades | Make It Yours": brand launch, user co-creation, test-drive experience and ecosystem engagement.

The iCAUR V25 will make its official debut at the summit, joining the V23 and V27 to further enrich the V Series lineup.

The first iCAUR Customization Festival will kick off, featuring 20 customized vehicles and the launch of“User-centric Experience” global user ecosystem. The V Series Test-Drive Camp, Ecosystem Showroom, AiMOGA robot, Robotaxi products and technologies will deliver a multi-dimensional immersive experience.

WUHU, China, Oct. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 iCAUR International User Summit will run from October 19 to 23. With just one day to go before the opening, Chery Group's iCAUR has unveiled a slate of highlights under the theme "Classic Never Fades | Make It Yours," including the world premiere of the V25, the first iCAUR Customization Festival, the V Series Test-Drive Camp, and interactive tours of the Ecosystem Showroom. Global media and attendees will experience iCAUR's Future-Classic Design philosophy firsthand, see how V Series vehicles go beyond mobility to enrich everyday life, and gain deeper insights into the open ecosystem co-created by iCAUR and its global user community.









【Poster for 2026 iCAUR International User Summit】

Highlight One: World Premiere of the V25, A New Addition to the V Series Family

The iCAUR Global Brand & V25 World Premiere will be officially held on October 19. Positioned as an all-way SUV, the iCAUR V25 will make its global debut at the event, expanding the V Series lineup alongside the V23 and V27.

Built for both daily city commutes and outdoor adventures, the V25 embodies iCAUR's latest Future-Classic Design language through its iconic boxy silhouette, near 1:1 width-to-height ratio and signature round headlamps. Backed by the i-AWD (Intelligent All-wheel Drive) and Golden REEV (Range-extended Electric Vehicle) systems, the vehicle confidently handles diverse road conditions, enabling seamless transitions between urban travel, long-distance trips and outdoor exploration. Boasting more than 20 ecosystem interfaces, a 1.8-tonne towing capacity and 6kW external discharge capability, it supports lifestyle scenarios such as camping, cycling and photography. Three official customized vehicles based on the V23, V25 and V27 will also be showcased together on site, demonstrating the wide-ranging lifestyle integration possibilities of the V Series.









【V25】

Highlight Two: Inaugural Customization Festival, Putting User Creativity on Stage

Beyond official customized vehicles, genuine user creativity will take the spotlight at the first iCAUR Customization Festival. Built around“Classic Never Fades | Make It Yours”, the venue is split into three experience zones: Custom Car, Urban Lifestyle and Outdoor Lifestyle. A collection of customized vehicles from across the globe spans off-road, camping and urban commuting use cases, visually demonstrating the V Series' potential for expansion in styling, functionality and ecosystem connectivity. Attendees may cast votes for their favourite builds and winners may receive limited-edition stickers. Within the Custom Car zone, participants can try modular installations under professional guidance, learn how vehicle interfaces power various functions, and exchange ideas with fellow enthusiasts worldwide. The Urban and Outdoor Lifestyle Experience Zones host interactive activities including coffee tastings, graffiti creation and physical challenges, helping users discover new connections between vehicles and daily life aligned with personal interests.

On the occasion, the brand will launch the“User-centric Experience” global user ecosystem.

Supported by four foundational pillars - official iCAUR customized vehicles, the iCAUR Customization Festival, the iCAUR APP and iCAUR Club Connect - this framework embeds user experience and creativity into product and ecosystem development. Using vehicles as its medium, the iCAUR Customization Festival establishes a platform for global vehicle owners, customization enthusiasts and the brand to communicate and co-create, turning“Classic Never Fades | Make It Yours” into an ongoing collective journey where users participate in defining what constitutes a classic.









【Past iCAUR Customized Vehicle】

Highlight Three: V Series Test-Drive Camp - Hands-on Vehicle Trials

Product experience moves beyond static displays to real-world driving scenarios at the V Series Test-Drive Camp. Both the V25 and the V27 will be available for test drives across urban roads, undulating terrain and complex outdoor surfaces, allowing media and users to get behind the wheel and experience the two boxy SUVs firsthand, evaluating power response, handling stability, off-road capability and ride comfort.

A core focus of the experience is how the vehicles maintain stability and handle changing terrain. The all-new Swift Agile Handling Platform engineered by iCAUR features a native NEV (New Energy Vehicle) architecture. Built on a modular building-block concept, it enables flexible integration of powertrain, chassis, intelligent systems and cabin space to address differentiated mobility needs. The platform-dedicated i-AWD system dynamically adapts drive configurations to road conditions and apportions wheel torque with millisecond responsiveness, elevating off-road capability and handling performance on slippery surfaces, gravel tracks and steep gradients. Golden REEV achieves high-efficiency fuel-to-electricity conversion with a thermal efficiency of 44.5%. Behind the wheel across varied terrain, attendees will directly experience how i-AWD optimises power distribution and driving stability, while appreciating the near-BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) driving refinement delivered by Golden REEV technology.

Highlight Four: Ecosystem Showroom and New Product Launch by AiMOGA Robot, Unlocking New Technological Potential

Beyond vehicles themselves, the iCAUR Ecosystem Showroom centres its design on“Classic Never Fades”. It houses three zones - Lifestyle Lab, Time Corridor and Creation Hub - crafting an immersive experience that stretches from design inspiration to real-world living scenarios. The pavilion features V23 and V27 customized vehicles, V27 design sketches, user creations and ecosystem product exhibits. Visitors can trace a vehicle's journey from design sketch to finished product, and see how it adapts to diverse lifestyle scenarios via interfaces, accessories and user imagination. Zones including the Life Lab and Time Corridor respectively explore urban living, sensory experience and personalised creation, showcasing iCAUR's design philosophy and how users can leave their own mark on their vehicles through customization and co-creation. Attendees can draw inspiration from diverse customization concepts and witness how Future-Classic Design continues to evolve through user innovation.

During the summit, the brand will also unveil new products and technologies related to the AiMOGA robot and Robotaxi, offering global users another perspective to explore the application of intelligent technologies.

In one day's time,“Classic Never Fades | Make It Yours” will come to life - from a single new vehicle to a thriving user community; from individual customizations to a continuously connected global ecosystem. Through these four core highlights, this year's iCAUR International User Summit turns“Classic Never Fades | Make It Yours” from a brand statement into a tangible, visible and inclusive shared practice.

Serena Wang

Email: ...

Website: iCAUR GLOBAL WEB

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







