FREELANDER Joins 2026 Chery International User Summit With A Day-And-Night Programme On 19 October

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Oct. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FREELANDER will take part in the 2026 Chery International User Summit, hosted by Chery Auto at its global headquarters in Wuhu, China, from 19 to 23 October 2026. On 19 October, the brand will present a day-and-night programme: the first test drive of the international variant of FREELANDER 8 by day, followed by FREELANDER Nightfall, a British-themed brand evening.

The Summit will bring together users, media and ecosystem partners from around the world. For FREELANDER, the Summit builds on its Global Brand Launch in Abu Dhabi on 29 September 2026 by giving international guests the opportunity to experience the brand and FREELANDER 8 in person.









FREELANDER 8 crossing water on an all-terrain route

By Day: First International Test Drive

On 19 October, international media, content creators and dealer partners will experience FREELANDER 8 on an all-terrain course featuring mud tracks, S-bends, wavy roads and sand and gravel. The i-ATS (Intelligent All-Terrain System), which offers nine modes, helps drivers adapt to changing terrain.

On 20 and 21 October, the programme will continue on an obstacle course with steep inclines, water crossings and cross-axle sections. Under the relevant test conditions, FREELANDER 8 can climb gradients of up to 70%, wade through water up to 900 mm deep and pass an 800 mm cross-axle test. These capabilities are subject to the vehicle's operating limits and appropriate driving conditions.

On 21 October, participants will also assess acceleration, braking, handling and ride comfort on a paved test course. A dedicated session will introduce SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking), which will be available in selected markets for supported parking scenarios, subject to system operating conditions.









FREELANDER Nightfall key visual

By Night: FREELANDER Nightfall

On the evening of 19 October, FREELANDER will host its international guests at FREELANDER Nightfall in Wuhu. Conceived as a brand experience rather than a launch event, the evening will bring together intelligent technology and British style. On arrival, FREELANDER guests will be welcomed by Mornine, an embodied AI humanoid robot from Chery International's AiMOGA brand. To date, more than 3,000 AiMOGA robots have been delivered across more than 60 countries and regions.

Before the stage programme begins, guests can explore FREELANDER 8 on display and experience zones featuring the Harman Kardon sound system, the available second-row Zero-Gravity Seats and the vehicle's 21-inch and 22-inch wheel designs. Live jazz and cocktails inspired by the exterior colours of FREELANDER 8 will complete the setting.

On stage, the evening will share the brand and product story of FREELANDER 8 and the design thinking behind it, presented by FREELANDER's leadership and the FREELANDER Design Hub.

Beyond the Legend

Together, the day-and-night programme will showcase how FREELANDER 8 brings together premium heritage, intelligent technology and all-terrain capability. This combination reflects the brand slogan“Beyond the Legend” and its vision of building on its heritage through intelligent innovation and distinctive design. Further details will be shared during the Summit.

About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, jointly developed by JLR and Chery Group. JLR owns the FREELANDER brand and has established a dedicated FREELANDER Design Hub to lead its design. Chery provides advanced intelligent technology and a top-tier global supply chain. The brand's global foundation includes more than 5,000 employees, five strategic hubs and fully integrated capabilities spanning design, R&D, manufacturing and global operations.

Media contact

Daniel Bao

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