Firing In Juhu: Tiger Shroff Injured, Maha Dy CM Shinde Visits Him

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff sustained minor injuries in a firing incident in Mumbai's Juhu area, following which Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited his residence on Sunday night to enquire about his well-being.

After reports emerged that the actor was targeted in a shooting while leaving a football club on Sunday evening, Shinde visited Tiger Shroff's residence late at night to enquire about the 'Heropanti' star's well-being and assure him of the state government's support.

Photographs from Tiger Shroff's residence showed the actor with dressings on his shoulder and chest and a bandage on his right arm as he interacted with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Tiger's mother, Ayesha Shroff, was also present during the meeting.

Dy CM Eknath Shinde Condemns Attack

After meeting the actor, Shinde spoke to reporters and condemned the firing incident. He said Tiger had sustained injuries to his hand caused by "gunpowder and shards of glass" and assured the family that the state government would take the necessary steps to ensure their safety.“This is a major incident... five rounds were fired, but fortunately, he was safe. His driver sustained injuries, and the incident is condemnable. I met with the actor; he has injuries on his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass. Both he and his mother are quite shaken... I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures... No form of threat will be tolerated. Such gang wars were quite common in the 90s, but the Mumbai Police put an end to them in 1995... These attempts to intimidate people will not be tolerated, and we will put an end to this hooliganism,” Shinde said.

Police Launch Investigation

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohit Garg, Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped injury after unidentified individuals opened fire as he was leaving the football club in Mumbai at around 7 pm on Sunday. Two people, including the actor's driver, sustained injuries in the incident. The driver was reportedly struck by bullets, while the actor escaped without any gunshot injuries.

The firing incident was reported under the jurisdiction of Juhu Police Station. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter, and further details are awaited.

Further details regarding the claim and the identities of those involved are awaited as the investigation continues.

Tiger Shroff's friend, actor Disha Patani, was also spotted visiting his residence late at night following reports of the shooting.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of public figures in Mumbai, with the state government assuring the actor and his family of its support as the police investigate the circumstances surrounding the firing. (ANI)

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