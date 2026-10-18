Anavarza Bal's Smart Cap Design Named Most Innovative Packaging Of The Year

Editor's note: This press release has been translated and localized into English with the assistance of AI.

ISTANBUL - Anavarza Bal has received the“Most Innovative Packaging and Label Design of the Year” award at the Gıda Plus 2026 Awards for its Smart Cap Squeezable Flower Honey product. Presented by the Food, Beverage and Agricultural Policies Research Center, the award recognizes the product's functional packaging design, controlled-dispensing cap mechanism, and safety seal that indicates whether the package has been opened for the first time.

Commenting on the award, Anavarza Bal General Manager Can Sezen said the company had focused on consumers' everyday needs:

“At Anavarza Bal, we take innovation beyond product development and create innovative solutions to meet the needs consumers encounter in their daily lives. We believe that this award for our smart cap design is a valuable recognition of our consumer-focused approach to innovation. In the coming period, we will continue to develop innovative solutions that put consumers' needs first and combine ease of use with safety.”

Makes It Easier to Dispense the Desired Amount of Honey

Anavarza Bal's smart cap design addresses the dripping and mess that can occur when dispensing and serving honey from traditional jars. It allows consumers to use the honey directly from its packaging. Developed around the“Open, Squeeze, Close” concept, the mechanism enables users to squeeze the package to dispense the amount of honey they need.

After use, the cap mechanism helps reduce honey residue on the packaging and serving surfaces. The design reduces the need for spoons, knives, or separate serving containers, particularly at breakfast, while also making it easier to control the amount of honey dispensed. This is intended to help prevent excessive use and reduce waste.

Inspired by the Shape of a Bee

The packaging of Anavarza Smart Cap Squeezable Flower Honey was inspired by the shape of a bee's body. The smart cap, combined with the bee-inspired packaging, features a safety mechanism that allows consumers to determine whether the package has previously been opened. The seal breaks physically during first use and cannot be restored to its original condition, allowing consumers to check the product's opening status directly from the packaging.

The system is supported by usage instructions on the packaging label, which also explain how to open the safety seal. This enables consumers to check whether the package has been opened before they begin using the product.