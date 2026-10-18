Canada Condemns Israeli Settler Attack On European Diplomats In West Bank

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on Sunday (local time) issued a sharp condemnation following a violent attack by Israeli settlers targeting European diplomats in the occupied West Bank town of Taybeh, demanding that Israeli authorities ensure full legal accountability.

In an official ministerial statement released on X, Foreign Minister Anand aligned Ottawa with European allies in denouncing the escalation, which targeted diplomatic envoys from Belgium, France and Poland. "Canada joins the European Union and our European allies in condemning the most recent attack in the West Bank by violent settlers, including against diplomats from Belgium, France, and Poland," Anand said.

Addressing the broader context of violence across the region, Canada's top diplomat highlighted the growing threat posed to local populations and diplomatic missions. "This unacceptable attack in Taybeh is part of a broader pattern of settler violence that threatens Palestinian communities and undermines peace efforts," Anand stated.

While acknowledging that local law enforcement had opened an inquiry, Foreign Minister Anand reminded Israel of its legal and protection duties under international law. "Canada welcomes the investigation launched by the Israeli police. As the occupying power, Israel must ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable and guarantee the protection of diplomats and civilians in the West Bank," she added.

See my statement on the recent attacks by violent settlers in the West Bank: - Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) October 18, 2026

European Allies Unite in Condemnation

Her remarks come after a group of European diplomats was targeted in an attack by Israeli settlers on Saturday in the Palestinian Christian village of Taybeh, located east of Ramallah, CNN reported, citing Israeli media and the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa.

The targeted diplomats were from France, Belgium, and Poland.

The incident took place just one day after a Washington Post journalist was injured in a separate settler assault.

Subsequently, European governments united in sharp condemnation following the violent assault by masked Israeli settlers targeting European diplomats, Catholic representatives, and a visiting French mayor, calling for immediate criminal prosecution of the perpetrators and demanding an end to legal impunity.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot expressed outrage over the assault on French Mayor Bernard Baudoux, warning that Israel must uphold its responsibilities under international law. "The mayor of the commune of Aulnoye-Aymeries was violently assaulted by extremist settlers in the West Bank. We are in contact with him," Barrot stated in a post on X.

"The Israeli authorities must imperatively arrest those responsible for these outrageous acts and bring them to justice. They must urgently put an end to these criminal acts of violence and ensure the safety of civilian populations, as they are obligated to do under international law," he added.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot also condemned the attack in the strongest terms, confirming that the Belgian diplomatic team was safe while directly tying the assault to Israel's broader settlement policy and advocating for EU-wide sanctions against violent settlers. "I condemn in the strongest terms the attack by masked settlers in Taybeh, in the occupied West Bank, against Palestinians, our Consul General, French and Polish diplomats as well as catholic representatives. A French mayor was assaulted and a Belgian vehicle damaged. Our team is safe," Prévot stated on X.

"Palestinians face this violence every day. Settlers also target journalists reporting on it and diplomats. Harvesting olives, reporting the news or carrying out diplomatic duties should never put anyone at risk of attack."

Calling for European-level action, Prévot affirmed that Belgium would advocate for punitive measures against perpetrators and their enablers across the European Union. He directly linked the assault to broader territorial expansion and called for a complete end to the military occupation. "As the occupying power, Israeli authorities must protect Palestinians, ensure the safety of diplomats and journalists, and bring those responsible to justice. Impunity for violent settlers must end. Belgium will continue to press for EU sanctions against those responsible for this violence and those who support them," he wrote.

"This violence cannot be separated from Israel's illegal settlement policy. Belgium condemns settlement expansion and attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land. The occupation of the Palestinian territory must end," he added.

Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also joined its European partners in calling out the routine nature of settler aggression faced by Palestinian communities and called on Israeli authorities to deliver a firm legal response. "The assault that took place during a solidarity visit to a village known for the centuries-old Christian presence there is yet another evidence of settler violence faced by the Palestinian population in the West Bank on a daily basis," the Minister stated in a post on X.

"The attack should be met with a firm response from the Israeli authorities. We sympathise with the statements made by the Foreign Ministers of France and Belgium. We call for putting an end to the spiral of violence in the West Bank and for acting in the spirit of respect for international law," it added.

Israel Responds, Opens Investigation

Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) also issued statements condemning the violent assault by Israeli rioters against European diplomats and local civilians in Taybeh, while noting that the diplomatic delegation had entered the area without prior military coordination.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar strongly denounced the violent incident, confirming that forensic teams are actively gathering evidence while Israeli diplomatic officials maintain contact with foreign embassies to identify those responsible. "I strongly condemn the severe acts of violence by Israeli rioters in the area of Taybeh," Sa'ar stated in a post on X. "A police investigation has been opened, and forensic investigators from the Judea and Samaria District are already at the scene collecting evidence. The Foreign Ministry is in contact with the ambassadors of the countries concerned in order to assist the law enforcement authorities, who are working to identify the attackers and bring them to justice."

However, Foreign Minister Sa'ar noted that advance notice to security forces could have helped safeguard the delegation. "Without detracting from the severity of the incident, it is unfortunate that the visit was not coordinated with the IDF in advance. Such coordination could have helped safeguard the visitors' security," he noted.

In a parallel statement, the Israel Defence Forces condemned the attack on international envoys, confirming that police officers accompanied by IDF troops entered Taybeh to carry out forensic work and take witness testimonies. "The IDF strongly condemns the severe act of violence that took place in the area of Taybeh, during which diplomatic representatives were attacked by Israeli rioters," the IDF stated on X.

"Police forces and forensic investigators from the Judea and Samaria District are entering the area accompanied by IDF soldiers and will begin collecting findings and evidence, as well as taking testimonies, in support of an investigation that has been opened. The consulate's visit was not coordinated with the IDF. Such coordination is important to prevent incidents of this kind," it added.

Addressing questions regarding military response times, the IDF clarified that no soldiers were present during the assault and detailed the operational protocols regarding civilian reporting channels. "According to a preliminary inquiry, no IDF soldiers were present at the scene at the time of the attack. The report was sent to the brigade operations room, which is designated to receive reports from security personnel only, and not from civilians. The operations room receives dozens of operational reports each day and responds only to authorised personnel, not civilians," the IDF clarified.

"It should be emphasised that other designated channels are available for civilians to submit complaints. All circumstances surrounding the incident will be examined," it noted.

Related Attack on Journalist

Earlier, Washington Post Photojournalist Heidi Levine underwent surgery at Beilinson Hospital on Saturday after being attacked by Jewish rioters during an olive harvest in the Binyamin region of the West Bank on Friday.

Jerusalem Post reported that Levine's condition was described as moderate and that she had sustained injuries to her limbs. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)