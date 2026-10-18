FWICE Condemns Firing On Tiger Shroff's Vehicle, Demands Security

FWICE Demands Thorough Investigation and Security

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Sunday strongly condemned the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's vehicle and called for immediate security measures to ensure the safety of the actor and his family. In a press release, FWICE stated that acts of violence and intimidation were unacceptable and raised serious concerns about the safety and security of personalities associated with the Indian film industry. "It is deeply disturbing that this is the second such incident involving a prominent personality from the film industry, following the earlier firing incident involving renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The recurrence of such incidents is a matter of grave concern and calls for immediate, decisive and effective action by the concerned authorities," he said.

FWICE demanded a thorough, impartial and time-bound investigation into the incident involving Tiger Shroff to ensure that those responsible are identified and brought to justice. "We appeal to the Government of Maharashtra and the concerned police authorities to take serious cognisance of these repeated attacks and implement effective measures to ensure a safer and more secure environment for all personalities associated with the film industry. FWICE places its full trust and faith in the Mumbai Police and has equal confidence in the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. We firmly believe that, under their leadership and with the effective intervention of the concerned authorities, all necessary steps will be taken to ensure the safety and security of film industry personalities and to prevent the recurrence of such alarming incidents," the release stated.

Demanding protection for the actor and his family, FWICE added, "We look forward to decisive action that will restore a sense of security and confidence among the members of the film fraternity. Furthermore, FWICE earnestly requests the police authorities to provide adequate security and protection to Tiger Shroff and his family, considering the seriousness of the incident and the concerns arising from such repeated acts of violence." The federation emphasised that actors, directors, producers and technicians must be able to carry out their professional responsibilities without fear or criminal intimidation. "The film industry contributes significantly to the cultural identity, employment and economy of our country. Its members must be able to carry out their professional and personal activities without fear, threats or intimidation. Repeated incidents of this nature are creating unnecessary fear and insecurity among actors, directors, producers and other members of the film fraternity," the release said.

FWICE also urged the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police to introduce preventive security measures for members of the film industry following the incident. "FWICE stands firmly against all forms of violence and criminal intimidation. We urge the Government and law enforcement agencies to take immediate and stringent action to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and restore confidence among the members of the film industry. We strongly condemn this cowardly act and reiterate that the safety and security of every member of the film fraternity must be treated as a matter of utmost priority. FWICE remains hopeful that the Mumbai Police and the Government of Maharashtra will take all necessary measures to ensure that such incidents do not occur again," the release noted.

Eyewitness Account and Immediate Aftermath

Meanwhile, following the firing incident, Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff, arrived at the actor's residence. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also visited the actor.

An eyewitness to the incident, Shalma Shaikh, said the firing took place shortly after 7 pm, following a football match at the ground. She recalled that the initial gunshots were mistaken by people present at the spot for festive celebrations. However, the situation escalated when the vehicle suddenly stopped. According to Shaikh, Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt by ducking inside the vehicle, while his personal driver sustained gunshot injuries. "My name is Shalma Shaikh, and I run a blog called 'Shalma Shaikh Blog.' For this, I travel all over Mumbai, capturing content. Sundays, however, follow a set routine: I film Amitabh, then Tiger, then Abhishek. Today, once the football match ended, everyone started filming. I called out to Tiger. He got into the car and drove off. As soon as he reached the main road, a boy started firing a gun. At first, everyone thought it was just Diwali firecrackers. Then the car stopped, and Tiger was on the floor. He didn't get a single scratch. However, his driver was struck; a bullet hit his elbow, and one passed right through his palm. They immediately rushed to the police station, and from there, they came to Nanavati Hospital. Everyone else from his family has since left, but the driver, the patient, is still inside. Their game usually ends at 7. By 7:05, they typically come out and head home," she said.

Political Backlash Over Law and Order

The incident also triggered political reactions, with Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed alleging the involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and questioning how the gang could allegedly operate from a prison in Gujarat. In a post on X, she said, "Tiger Shroff escapes unhurt after an assassination bid on him by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. How does Lawrence Bishnoi give orders sitting in a jail in Gujarat? Who is helping Lawrence in Gujarat? Bjp govt in Gujarat has a lot of explaining to do. Is BJP supporting thugs like Bishnoi?"

Tiger Shroff escapes unhurt after an assassination bid on him by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. How does lawrence Bishnoi give orders sitting in a jail in Gujarat? Who is helping lawrence in Gujarat? Bjp govt in Gujarat has a lot of explaining to do. Is BJP supporting thugs like Bishnoi! - Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) October 18, 2026

Opposition Leaders Slam Maharashtra Government

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also criticised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the incident and other recent episodes of violence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. "Murder of Punekar in Thane; Shooting at Tiger Shroff in Mumbai! Law and order have completely collapsed! President's rule is the only option! Devendra Fadnavis is turning out to be the most failed Home Minister!" he wrote in a post on X.

ठाण्यात पूर्णेकर हत्या; मुंबईत टाइगर श्रॉफ वर गोळीबार! कायदा आणि सुव्यवस्था पूर्ण कोसळून पडली आहे! राष्ट्रपती राजवट हाच एकमेव पर्याय आहे! देवेंद्र फडणवीस हे सगळ्यात अपयशी गृहमंत्री ठरत आहेत! @PMOIndia @rashtrapatibhvn @Dev_Fadnavis - Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) October 18, 2026

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia accused the BJP-led central government of allowing Gujarat's correctional facilities and ports to become operational hubs for organised crime and cross-border drug smuggling. "The BJP has turned Gujarat's prisons into a 'safe haven' for bloodthirsty gangsters. And the entire country is paying the price for it. And it is they who have turned Gujarat's ports into a 'safe haven' for drugs coming from Pakistan. And the full brunt of this damage is being borne by Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, UP," he said on X.

ख़ूँख़ार गैंगस्टर्स के लिए गुजरात की जेलों को 'सेफ हेवन' बनाकर रखा है बीजेपी ने। और इसका नुक़सान पूरे देश को उठाना पड़ रहा है। और इन्होंने ही पाकिस्तान से आने वाले नशे के लिए गुजरात के पोर्ट्स को भी 'सेफ हेवन' बनाकर रखा है। और इसका पूरा नुक़सान पंजाब, दिल्ली, हरियाणा, यूपी में उठाना पड़ रहा है। - Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 18, 2026

Congress leader Nana Patole also condemned the firing incident and questioned the law-and-order situation in Maharashtra, citing previous attacks and threats involving political leaders. "The incident of a shooting on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai is extremely unfortunate. Previously, NCP leader Baba Siddique and Shiv Sena (UBT) faction's divisional chief Pradeep Puranik were murdered in shootings. Congress MLA Sajid Khan Pathan has also received death threats. This raises the question: Is there any semblance of law and order left in Maharashtra today?" he asked in a post on X. Accusing the ruling state government of being focused on corruption rather than public safety, he alleged that rising violent attacks across Maharashtra reflect a systemic failure of administration. "The grand corrupt alliance government is engrossed in 56% commission scams. They couldn't care less about the state's crumbling law and order or the people. Attacks and shooting incidents are steadily increasing across the entirety of Maharashtra. The entire state is left wondering: Is this thuggery state-sponsored?" he asked "Mumbai is the capital of Maharashtra as well as the financial capital of the country. If leaders and artists aren't safe in such a capital city, what hope is there for the safety of ordinary citizens?" he further questioned. Labelling Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis as "the most incompetent Home Minister in Maharashtra's history," Patole warned that the state would not forget the breakdown of governance. "Devendra Fadnavis has proven to be the most incompetent Home Minister in Maharashtra's history. Devendra Fadnavis, the ruin you've wrought on the state's law and order-Maharashtra will never forget it! The incident must be immediately addressed, and strict action must be taken against the attackers who targeted Tiger Shroff," he said.

मुंबई येथे बॉलीवूड अभिनेता टायगर श्रॉफ यांच्या गाडीवर झालेल्या गोळीबाराची घटना अतिशय दुर्दैवी आहे. यापूर्वी राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेसचे नेते बाबा सिद्दिकी, शिवसेना (उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे) गटाचे विभागप्रमुख प्रदीप पूर्णेकर यांची गोळीबारात हत्या करण्यात आली. काँग्रेसचे आमदार साजिद खान पठाण यांनाही जीवे मारण्याच्या धमक्या आल्या आहेत. त्यामुळे आज महाराष्ट्र राज्यात कायदा सुव्यवस्थेचा काही धाक शिल्लक राहिला आहे का? असा प्रश्न उपस्थित होतो. महाभ्रष्टयुती सरकार 56% कमिशनखोरीमध्ये व्यस्त आहे. राज्याच्या ढासळलेल्या कायदा-सुव्यवस्थेबद्दल आणि जनतेबद्दल त्यांना काही देणं घेणं राहिलेलं नाही. संपूर्ण महाराष्ट्रभर हल्ल्यांच्या आणि गोळीबाराच्या घटनांमध्ये सातत्याने वाढ होत आहे. ही गुंडशाही सरकारपोषित तर नाही, असा प्रश्न सबंध महाराष्ट्राला पडला आहे. मुंबई ही महाराष्ट्राची राजधानी आहे तसेच देशाची आर्थिक राजधानी आहे. अशा राजधानीच्या शहरात जर नेते, कलाकार सुरक्षित नसतील तर सामान्य नागरिकांच्या सुरक्षिततेचे काय? देवेंद्र फडणवीस हे महाराष्ट्राच्या इतिहासातील सर्वात अकार्यक्षम गृहमंत्री ठरले आहेत. देवेंद्र फडणवीस, तुम्ही राज्याच्या कायदा सुव्यवस्थेचा केलेला बट्ट्याबोळ हा महाराष्ट्र कधीच विसरणार नाही! या घटनेची तात्काळ दखल घेऊन टायगर श्रॉफ यांच्यावर हल्ला करणाऱ्या हल्लेखोरांवर कठोर कारवाई करण्यात यावी. - Nana Patole (@NANA_PATOLE) October 18, 2026

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Anil Deshmukh also expressed concern over the incident, pointing to a series of shootings and high-profile killings in Maharashtra, including the murders of Baba Siddique and former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar in Mumbai, the firing outside actor Salman Khan's residence and the killing of Shiv Sena office-bearer Pradeep Purnekar. In a post on X, Deshmukh highlighted the repeated incidents of violence and questioned the state's law-and-order situation. "The incident of firing on actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai and on entrepreneur Rana Suryavanshi in Baramati is extremely shocking. The graph of firing incidents in the state is steadily rising. Firearms are now found everywhere in the most commonplace manner. Just last year in Mumbai, senior leader Baba Siddique and former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar were murdered by shooting. Firing also took place at actor Salman Khan's residence. Just a few days ago, Shiv Sena office-bearer Pradeep Purnekar too lost his life in a similar shooting. These firing incidents, occurring repeatedly, are worrisome. These events happening in the state's financial capital expose the sorry state of law and order in Maharashtra. Is Maharashtra truly turning into UP or Bihar? This question arises on this occasion," he said.

अभिनेता टायगर श्रॉफ याच्यावर मुंबईत आणि उद्योजक राणा सूर्यवंशी यांच्यावर बारामतीत गोळीबार झाल्याची घटना अत्यंत धक्कादायक आहे. राज्यात गोळीबाराच्या घटनांचा आलेख सातत्याने वाढत चालला आहे. अगदी सर्रास सगळीकडे अग्निशस्त्र आढळत आहेत. गेल्याच वर्षी मुंबईत ज्येष्ठ नेते बाबा सिद्दिकी, माजी नगरसेवक अभिषेक घोसाळकर यांची गोळ्या झाडून हत्या झाली. अभिनेता सलमान खानच्या घरावर देखील गोळीबार झाला. काही दिवसांपूर्वीच शिवसेनेचे पदाधिकारी प्रदीप पुर्णेकर यांनाही अशाच गोळीबारात प्राण गमवावे लागले. सातत्याने घडणाऱ्या या गोळीबाराच्या घटना चिंताजनक आहेत. राज्याच्या आर्थिक राजधानीत घडत असलेल्या या घटना राज्यातील कायदा सुव्यवस्थेची दुर्दशा दाखवणाऱ्या आहेत. महाराष्ट्राचा खरच युपी बिहार होतोय का? हा प्रश्न या निमित्ताने निर्माण झालाय. - ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) October 18, 2026

Police Confirm Details of the Attack

Earlier, Mumbai Police said that three to four rounds were fired at Tiger Shroff's vehicle as he was leaving a ground on Sunday. A large crowd had gathered to see the actor when several rounds were fired at his car from within the crowd. According to the police, Tiger Shroff was not hit by any bullet and did not sustain any gunshot injuries. The incident was reported under the jurisdiction of Juhu Police Station. The actor is safe, while his driver sustained injuries in the firing. (ANI)

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