Grand IAF Day Air Show In Varanasi: Civic Body Steps Up Preparations

The Varanasi Municipal Corporation administration has stepped up preparations for the grand air show scheduled to be held at Namo Ghat to mark the 94th anniversary of Indian Air Force Day. On Sunday, Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal took stock of the preparations and inspected arrangements along the ghats. He walked from Rajghat to the other ghats, reviewing the arrangements and assessing the preparedness of the concerned departments ahead of the event.

Municipal Corporation Oversees Air Show Preparations

During the inspection, the Municipal Commissioner issued strict instructions to sanitation staff and the officials concerned, stating that any negligence in maintaining cleanliness at the ghats and approach roads would not be tolerated. He instructed the zonal officers to immediately remove encroachments from the roads and completely clear debris, etc. During this, Zonal Officer Pawan Gupta, Executive Engineer Vikas Kuriel, JE Siddharth and other related sanitation and corporation officials were also present with the Municipal Commissioner, who inspected the arrangements from the ghats to the streets.

Millions of spectators and VVIP guests from India and abroad and nearby districts are expected to come to Namo to watch this historic air show to be held on 22, 23 and 25 October 2026. In view of this, the Municipal Corporation is making elaborate arrangements for cleanliness, mobile toilets, lighting, parking and security on both the banks of the Ganga.

Coordination Meeting for Crowd Management

Earlier on Saturday, a coordination meeting was held at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham's Board Room to discuss arrangements for managing the anticipated crowds of devotees during the Air Show. The meeting was chaired by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satyam Mishra and attended by officials and staff from the temple administration, the Police Department and the CRPF.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the effective management of anticipated crowds during the Air Show, with a focus on ensuring a safe, well-organised and accessible darshan experience for devotees. It was decided that special arrangements, following the protocols implemented on Mondays during Shravan, would be put in place to manage the expected crowd. The arrangements will include systematic regulation of entry and exit routes for devotees, installation of barricades wherever necessary, and effective coordination among the departments concerned to manage crowd pressure. (ANI)

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